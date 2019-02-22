Here's Everything We Know About "The Umbrella Academy" Season 2

From Seventeen

The Umbrella Academy is here to save the day, but can they stop the apocalypse? Netflix's latest superhero thriller left fans with more questions than answers and a HUGE cliffhanger after the end of its first season. So what's next for these sibling heroes and what can fans expect in season 2?

*Spoilers for season 1 below!*

Here's everything you need to know about The Umbrella Academy season 2...

Has the show been officially renewed for season 2?

The show only recently came out on Netflix and it seems to be a big hit with fans based on initial reactions. Unfortunately, this means it's still a little too early for a season 2 renewal. Here's hoping Netflix does pick it up!

Is the new season going to be taking place in the past?

It sure seems like it. At the end of the finale, we see Five transport the rest of The Umbrella Academy back in time, which causes their own bodies to revert back to their younger selves. However, with Five's powers and the possibility of more of the Commission's briefcases out in the wild, there's still a chance they can return to 2019.

Are the older actors not coming back?

The finale left a lot of unanswered questions, mostly about whether or not we'll be seeing the older actors again. Chances are the group will be returning to their time or there will a time skip to show what happened after they decided to go back in time. Did they really save Vanya or will it still play out the same? Those questions will likely be answered in season 2.

Will Allison get her voice back?



Since they reverted back to their younger selves, there's a good chance Allison would get her voice and her powers back. Their main goal is to help Vanya learn more about her powers and control them in the past, which means their whole big fight might be avoided when they go back.

What does this mean for Harold and will they stop him?

While Harold might've not been the cause of the apocalypse, he was still the show's central villain. As we see in the first season, he turns evil due to Reginald's actions when he tries to join The Umbrella Academy. But now that the kids know this, they might be able to change what happens.

Does this mean Number 6/Ben is officially back?

At the end of the season finale, Ben can also be seen reverting back to his younger self along with siblings. Whether this happens because of his connection to Klaus remains to be seen, however, there's a good chance the siblings try to prevent his death when they're younger.

Is there anything else I can read/watch in the meantime?

If you haven't checked out The Umbrella Academy comic book series, now is a good time to start! The series was actually created by My Chemical Romance lead vocalist, Gerard Way. There are currently two different volumes you can check out, with a third on the way!

Tamara Fuentes is the Entertainment Editor at Seventeen. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram!

