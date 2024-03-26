Here's what an inspection report said about Baltimore's collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge

Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge was listed in overall fair condition in 2021, the most recent inspection report in the Federal Highway Administration’s National Bridge Inventory at the time of its collapse early Tuesday morning.

However, the database noted that, “Bank protection is in need of minor repairs. River control devices and embankment protection have a little minor damage. Banks and/or channel have minor amounts of drift.”

Other structural elements showed “some minor deterioration” but were otherwise listed in satisfactory condition.

A container ship struck a support on the bridge, and part of the span collapsed around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Under “pier or abutment protection,” the May 2021 inspection data said that these features were “in place and functioning.”

Built in 1976, the 1.6-mile-long toll bridge spanned the Patapsco River and outer Baltimore Harbor. The structure was an important part of Interstate 695, with an average of about 30,000 vehicles using it every day in 2019, according to the bridge inventory data.

The bridge was maintained and owned by the Maryland Transportation Authority.

A construction crew was working on pothole repairs and general maintenance when the bridge collapsed, said Timothy Sheets, a Maryland Transportation Authority spokesperson. The crew was not working on any major structural damage, he said.

A search and rescue operation is underway for six missing repair crew members.

Maintenance records for the bridge were not immediately available, Sheets said.

