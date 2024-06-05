Here's How J.Lo and Ben Affleck Are Doing Amid Her Canceled Tour (In Case You're...Wondering!)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been spending time together amid rumors of marriage drama—and apparently things are going well? Tentatively? At least based on the fact that the couple were seen attending a basketball game for Ben's son Samuel, which a source tells People is "a good sign."

BlueLoveImages / BACKGRID

This positive update comes amid J.Lo canceling her This Is Me...Live tour to spend time with her family, a decision that she said she was "heartsick" over.

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," she said in a statement. "Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…"

A source previously told People that the singer is "devastated" to call off her the tour, but everyone is supporting her: "Life is a lot right now. As sad as she was to cancel the tour, she’s also relieved. She needs to take care of herself. The decision was something that her team encouraged. Everyone is supportive of her focusing on family right now."

Just FYI, Ben and Jen are still (for the most part) wearing their rings, and on May 19 a source told Entertainment Tonight that the relationship "is not over yet," adding that Bennifer are simply "taking a second to figure out what each of them is going through and wants."

