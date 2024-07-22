Here's what Kamala Harris has said on Israel, Gaza conflict

President Joe Biden announced Sunday he will not seek reelection in the 2024 presidential election, and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him on the ticket.

Even before Democratic lawmakers called on the president to end his campaign, Biden faced backlash from young, progressive voters who wanted a cease-fire in Gaza to protect Palestinian civilians.

On Oct. 7, Hamas-led militants attacked Israel, killing nearly 1,200 people and taking more than 240 hostages back to Gaza. Israel's military response has led to a widespread humanitarian crisis, with more than 38,000 Palestinians killed by early July, according to Reuters.

Biden has also received criticism from the other side at the Republican National Convention, as several speakers suggested he did not do enough for Israel.

If Harris secures the Democratic nomination, she will inherit this politically contested issue.

'As Israel defends itself, it matters how'

In the immediate aftermath of the attack, Harris sat in on Biden's calls with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In December, Harris traveled to Dubai to discuss the future governance of Gaza and deliver a speech to Middle Eastern political leaders, saying Israel, "must do more to protect civilian life."

While she reaffirmed the Biden administration stance that Israel had the right to defend itself from Hamas, she expressed concerns about widespread suffering. She also came close to accusing Israel of committing war crimes, saying, "international humanitarian law must be respected."

"As Israel defends itself," she said. "It matters how."

Kamala Harris called for immediate cease-fire in Gaza

In March, Harris called for an "immediate cease-fire" in Gaza due to the "humanitarian catastrophe." At the time, it was the most pointed call to stop the fighting from a member of the Biden administration.

At a speech marking the 59th anniversary of Bloody Sunday in Selma, Alabama, Harris also called for more humanitarian aid to the region.

"What we are seeing every day in Gaza is devastating," she said. "The conditions are inhumane. And our common humanity compels us to act."

She also acknowledged Israel's need to address the threat Hamas poses.

Israel's PM plans to thank Biden in Congress address this week

As Biden was facing mounting calls to step aside, he defended his record and candidacy for a second term at NATO Summit press conference.

He said the U.S. had been working towards a cease-fire for months, and created a framework that both sides agreed to, though there were "gaps to close."

The Biden administration also tried to get humanitarian aid to the region with a $230 million floating pier, which shut down after two months.

Reacting to Biden ending his candidacy, Netanyahu said he plans to use his upcoming joint address to Congress "to see President Biden, whom I've known for over 40 years. This will be an opportunity to thank him for the things he did for Israel in the war and during his long and distinguished career in public service."

