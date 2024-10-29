Here's the latest on Saskatchewan's provincial election

It's election day in Saskatchewan. Scott Moe's Saskatchewan Party is seeking a fifth-straight majority, while Carla Beck's NDP is looking to take back government for the first time since 2007.

Here's a look at the latest developments. All times are CST.

10:05 p.m.

Saskatchewan Party Health Minister Everett Hindley has been re-elected in Swift Current.

Hindley defeated NDP challenger Jay Kimball and in doing so brought the total number of Saskatchewan Party cabinet ministers to be re-elected to six.

Hindley has represented Swift Current since 2018, when he won a byelection to replace longtime Saskatchewan Party leader and former premier Brad Wall.

---

10 p.m.

Saskatchewan United Party Leader Jon Hromek has lost his election bid in Lumsden-Morse to Saskatchewan Party candidate Blaine McLeod.

Hromek took over as party leader from Nadine Wilson, a former Saskatchewan Party MLA.

Wilson formed the party in 2022 after resigning from the Saskatchewan Party after she lied about her vaccination status during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.

---

9:55 p.m.

Elementary and secondary school students in Saskatchewan have picked a winner in a mock vote that took place in parallel with the provincial election.

More than 38-thousand students from 348 schools across the province participated.

The NDP took just over 39 per cent of the popular vote and won a narrow majority of 31 seats in the mock election.

The Saskatchewan Party took 28 seats and the Saskatchewan United Party won two, while the Green Party failed to win any seats but got more than 10 per cent of the popular vote.

---

9:50 p.m.

Saskatchewan Party Trade and Immigration Minister Jeremy Harrison has been re-elected in Meadow Lake.

Harrison came under fire this spring after former Speaker and Saskatchewan Party MLA Randy Weekes accused Harrison of bullying.

Weekes also said that Harrison brought a long gun to the legislature, which Harrison later admitted and resigned his role as house leader.

---

9:45 p.m.

Two more Saskatchewan Party cabinet ministers have been re-elected.

Highways Minister Lori Carr has been re-elected in Estevan-Big Muddy while Advanced Education Minister Colleen Young in Lloydminster has also been re-elected.

Carr and Young's re-election brings the total number of Saskatchewan Party cabinet ministers to be re-elected so far to four.

---

9:30 p.m.

Another Saskatchewan Party cabinet minister is keeping his seat.

Agriculture Minister David Marit has won his riding of Wood River.

Marit was challenged by NDP candidate Mike Topola.

---

9:30 p.m.

Saskatchewan Party Energy Minister Jim Reiter has been re-elected in Rosetown-Delisle.

The election win marks Reiter's fourth consecutive term in office.

Reiter defeated NDP candidate Brenda Edel.

---

9 p.m.

Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe has won his seat in Rosthern-Shellbrook.

Moe's party is seeking a fifth-straight majority to add to its 17 years in office.

This is the Saskatchewan Party's second election under Moe.

---

8:50 p.m.

The Saskatchewan Party has jumped out to an early lead as election results start trickling in.

Saskatchewan Party candidates were leading in multiple constituencies in the party's traditional rural strongholds.

The New Democrats were expected to rely on overwhelming victories in the urban centres of Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert.

---

8 p.m.

The polls have closed in the Saskatchewan provincial election.

The Saskatchewan Party's Scott Moe is awaiting the results at an arena in his hometown of Shellbrook.

Carla Beck of the NDP is watching from her riding in Regina.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2024.

The Canadian Press