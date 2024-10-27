Here's How People Reacted After A Singer Dropped A Couple F-Bombs During The National Anthem

The US national anthem has claimed a new viral victim.

Several people have become viral sensations in years past for their flubbed renditions of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

In 1993, nine-time Olympic gold medalist Carl Lewis performed an unforgettable national anthem at an NBA game between the Chicago Bulls and New Jersey Nets.

Who doesn't remember eight-time Grammy Award-winner Fergie's jazzy performance at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game?

Recently, Ingrid Andress went viral for her performance at the MLB Home Run Derby, during which she later claimed she was drunk.

Now, a singer named Loomis is going viral after she sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the presidential debate for third-party candidates on Wednesday night.

While Chase Oliver of the Libertarian Party, Dr. Jill Stein of the Green Party, and Randall Terry of the Constitution Party waited for the livestreamed debate to begin, Loomis sang the national anthem with a few added expletives and moments she wished she could do over.

Following the lyric, "And the rockets' red glare," Loomis didn't hit the high note and said, "I fucked it up. I fucked it up. Can I go back, can I go back, please?"

Unfortunately, that wasn't possible, as someone can be heard telling her off-screen. "You can't. We're live." @freeandequal / youtube.com

She attempted to jump back into the song, but when she made another mistake, she said aloud, "I got too nervous!"

The internet didn't hold back their mixed reactions to her version of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

I know Fergie is somewhere smiling hard af right now bc she no longer has the worst national anthem performance in history 😂 — Jordan 🍿 (@jordansveto) October 26, 2024

Ain't never agreed with Jill Stein more pic.twitter.com/3zdGwdrQI4 — Anthony Russo (@Anthony_Russo97) October 26, 2024

That’s a pretty good representation of our country right there — Goodspeed 🐏 🏠 (@d_goodspeed) October 26, 2024

her handling of this just gave me too much secondhand embarrassment, I don’t think I can watch this clip more than once omg 😭 — Khaleesi ✨ (@TheDejaKing) October 26, 2024

SNL and real life are becoming one in the same — 𝐌𝐫. 𝐖𝐢𝐜𝐤 ⭕️ (@SoonMrWick) October 26, 2024

Props to her for being able to keep going. — Richard Rock (@RichardRock4now) October 26, 2024

she’s kinda real for that 😭 — ☆ laney ☆ (@laneybabyart) October 26, 2024

I didn’t see this live but honestly, I kinda respect what she did.She cared, she wanted it perfect, and got overly nervous.I will take this performance of our anthem over a whole lotta others.Not sure who she even is but thank you so much for caring. — Michael (@goflyers30) October 26, 2024

Loomis addressed her national anthem mishap, apologizing to Free and Equal Elections and the production crew on her Instagram. "I was a little late there and didn't have a clear cue, which left me flustered when we went live!" she wrote. "I know it wasn't my best, and I'm truly sorry if it didn't hit the mark. I take full responsibility on my part and ask that you don't use this incident to reflect on the artist I'm am and trying to be."

Finally, she wrote, "I'm so grateful for the opportunity and all the love and support I've received. I'm taking this as a lesson learned, and I can't wait to come back even stronger! 🙏💖"

What are some viral live music mishaps you remember? Let me know in the comments.