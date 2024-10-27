Here's How People Reacted After A Singer Dropped A Couple F-Bombs During The National Anthem

The US national anthem has claimed a new viral victim.

Several people have become viral sensations in years past for their flubbed renditions of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

In 1993, nine-time Olympic gold medalist Carl Lewis performed an unforgettable national anthem at an NBA game between the Chicago Bulls and New Jersey Nets.

Who doesn't remember eight-time Grammy Award-winner Fergie's jazzy performance at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game?

Recently, Ingrid Andress went viral for her performance at the MLB Home Run Derby, during which she later claimed she was drunk.

Now, a singer named Loomis is going viral after she sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the presidential debate for third-party candidates on Wednesday night.

While Chase Oliver of the Libertarian Party, Dr. Jill Stein of the Green Party, and Randall Terry of the Constitution Party waited for the livestreamed debate to begin, Loomis sang the national anthem with a few added expletives and moments she wished she could do over.

Following the lyric, "And the rockets' red glare," Loomis didn't hit the high note and said, "I fucked it up. I fucked it up. Can I go back, can I go back, please?"

She attempted to jump back into the song, but when she made another mistake, she said aloud, "I got too nervous!"

The internet didn't hold back their mixed reactions to her version of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Loomis addressed her national anthem mishap, apologizing to Free and Equal Elections and the production crew on her Instagram. "I was a little late there and didn't have a clear cue, which left me flustered when we went live!" she wrote. "I know it wasn't my best, and I'm truly sorry if it didn't hit the mark. I take full responsibility on my part and ask that you don't use this incident to reflect on the artist I'm am and trying to be."

Finally, she wrote, "I'm so grateful for the opportunity and all the love and support I've received. I'm taking this as a lesson learned, and I can't wait to come back even stronger! 🙏💖"

What are some viral live music mishaps you remember? Let me know in the comments.

