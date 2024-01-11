Here's how you can register as a volunteer to help the NCAA Women's Final Four when it comes to Cleveland
We’re counting down to April when the NCAA Women’s Final Four returns to Cleveland for the first time since 2007.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Lakers beating the Raptors in a late-game controversial thriller.
Rory McIlroy realises it will cause a huge outcry among his fellow professionals, but the world No 2 has warned that unless they are prepared to give up their cherished “independent contractor” status and play where they are told, the booming prize money will dramatically fall.
Two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard has signed a contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers, the team announced Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers have signed two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard to a contract extension, the team said Wednesday. The team did not reveal the worth or length of the deal. Leonard was in the third year of a four-year deal he signed in 2021 that calls for him to earn a base salary of $45,640,084 this season. He had a player option for next season at $48,787,676. “We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with Kawhi," Lawrence Frank, president of basketball operation
Selena Gomez revealed exactly what she told Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes, denies talking about Kylie Jenner and Timotheée Chalamet.
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs recalled goaltender Ilya Samsonov from their American Hockey League affiliate on Wednesday. The Leafs placed the struggling Samsonov on waivers Dec. 31. He cleared the next day and was sent to the Toronto Marlies. He practiced with the AHL club but did not appear in a game. The 26-year-old Samsonov has a 5-2-6 record with a 3.94 goals-against average and an .862 save percentage this season. Samsonov's long-term future in the Leafs' goal is uncertain. Martin Jone
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Toronto coach Darko Rajakovic went on a furious, table-pounding tirade against the officiating after the Los Angeles Lakers shot 23 free throws in the fourth quarter of a 132-131 win over the Raptors on Tuesday night. Rajakovic, Toronto's first-year Serbian head coach, ripped the game's free throw disparity after Anthony Davis scored 20 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter while going 11 for 11 at the line in the final period. Davis shot 14 of the Lakers' 36 free throws in t
Carroll will remain with the Seahawks as an advisor.
Wanna' see a dead body? On Monday's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" the late-night host destroyed Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers during a seven-minute monologue.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was initially upset at Kevin Durant’s comments about him after he was suspended for slapping Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic last month. But Green’s frustration subsided when he said on his podcast Monday that he saw the comments “through the right mindset, through the right lens” and decided not to take offense. For his part, Durant said he didn't mean any “ill will” toward Green, his former teammate on the Warriors. “I’m glad he’
Woods appears to be the only person who can meet the qualifications of the oddly specific job posting.
“If I can get some rest going into next week... and just avoid some hits, I was all for that, to gear up for the playoffs," he said
Here's a look at which top players are in the field for this year's TOC and which ones are sitting out.
Thompson is hoping to carry momentum from late '23 into the new season.
Corey Perry met with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman this week and remains eligible to sign with any team, according to a person with knowledge of the meeting. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the private meeting did not have anything to do with Perry’s eligibility. Perry requested the meeting, roughly six weeks after the Chicago Blackhawks terminated his contract, citing inappropriate conduct. He was never banned or unable to sign with any of
Ja Morant's season is over, with the Memphis Grizzlies announcing Monday night that their star guard needs surgery to repair a tear in his right shoulder. Morant got hurt in practice on Saturday, the Grizzlies said. He was in a sling for the Grizzlies' game against Phoenix on Sunday, and then the news came a day later about how serious the issue us. “Following ongoing soreness and instability, Morant underwent an MRI that revealed an underlying labral tear,” the Grizzlies said. Morant missed the
Martindale spent two years as the Giants' defensive coordinator.
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Pete Carroll’s mantra was “always compete,” — it was the title of his book, after all. And he did right up to the point where the ownership of the Seattle Seahawks decided it was time for a new voice to be in charge following 14 seasons. After bringing the Seahawks two NFC championships and the team's only Super Bowl title, Carroll will no longer be the head coach in Seattle following the longest stretch of success in franchise history. The decision seems less a firing and m
Nick Saban is calling it a career.
Here is every team in the NFL playoffs ranked based on their odds of winning the 2024 Super Bowl.