Here's All the Tea on What Reportedly Happened the Night Jake Paul and Zayn Malik Ran Into Each Other

Gigi Hadid and Jake Paul got into a Twitter fight over the weekend after Jake called out Zayn Malik.

We now have more details about what caused the initial fight between Jake and Zayn.

The case of the feud between Jake Paul and Zayn Malik has been cracked wide open. After Jake called out the singer on Twitter over the weekend—causing Gigi Hadid to stand up for her man—fans have been wondering, what prompted Jake to attack Zayn so publicly? Well, now we have some more information about their run-in.

Both Jake and Zayn were in Las Vegas over the weekend for a boxing event and, according to TMZ, they ended up staying in rooms next to each other. When Jake ran into Zayn, he asked if he was going out that night.

This is where the story gets complicated. "Jake sources," as TMZ refers to them, say that Zayn was very rude to Jake, responding "IDGAF if you have a good night," when Jake asked about his plans. This, of course, shocked Jake, and he simply went to hang out with his brother Logan.

Then, later, the two ran into each other again and Jake tried to make friends with the singer, but Zayn started yelling at Jake and asked, "Who the f*ck do you think you are?" Zayn reportedly even tried to instigate a fight.

Of course, Zayn's sources have a different story, one of Jake drunkenly annoying Zayn and repeatedly asking him to party when Zayn said no multiple times.

So yeah, believe whichever story you want. I'm going to guess the truth lies somewhere between the two. Apparently, Jake doesn't hold a grudge and is happy to move on. It's unclear if Zayn feels the same way.

