Here's the timeline to bring a MLS stadium to Indy

The Canadian Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers are in the Stanley Cup Final for the third time. The first two, well, didn't go as planned. Swept by Colorado in 1996. Beaten in five games by Vegas last year. This trip feels different. The Panthers are a different team than they were a year ago; certainly healthier, certainly better for the experience of getting to the final and falling short. They have had to beat three extremely good teams to get here — a state rival in Tampa Bay, a real cont