Here's a tip - service workers want fair wages

ABC News

Authorities in South Carolina said they believe they have found the body of an endangered Massachusetts man who went missing over a week ago while vacationing with his family on Hilton Head Island. Stanley Kotowski, 60, had not been seen since leaving his family's vacation rental in Sea Pines the morning of Aug. 16, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office incident report. The body of a man believed to be Kotowski was found under a home in Sea Pines on Monday, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said.