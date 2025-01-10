Here's When It's Too Cold For Your Cats To Be Outside

We’ve recently written at HuffPost UK about when it’s too cold to walk your dog.

But what about your cat, who doesn’t so much go for a daily stroll as generally linker outside?

After all, with various snow and ice warnings in place across the UK, it’s a good idea to protect your beloved pet from hypothermia and frostbite (which they can definitely get).

In fact, pet health site PetMD says, “cats get cold very easily” because they’re descended from desert animals and have a higher body temperature than we do.

What temperature is too low for cats?

It may depend partly on the cat in question ― older cats, thinner cats, and cats with less fur can feel the chill before others.

But in general, Pet MD says:

Small cats, thin-coated cats, older cats, and young cats can’t tolerate temperatures below 10°C.

Cats with significant weight loss or diseases (e.g., arthritis) may be uncomfortable at temperatures below 15.5°C.

For most healthy adult cats, temperatures below 7°C over a prolonged period will be uncomfortable.

For all cats, being exposed to temperatures below 0°C for an extended period can lead to frostbite and hypothermia.

Purina and vet company Medivet agree that anything below 7°C is too chilly for cats.

The American Veterinary Medical Association adds that both “Cats and dogs should be kept inside during cold weather.”

How can I tell if my cat is too cold?

If temperatures dip below 7°C, you should keep them inside.

But if they’ve snuck out or are out in temperatures that hover around that point, some signs they have mild hypothermia include, per Purina:

Weakness

Shivering

Lack of mental alertness

Body temperature below 37°C

Cold ears and paws.

Meanwhile, frostbite can cause discolouration of the skin, which can seem blue, pale, or grey, pain, blisters, or even black patches.

Speak to a vet if you think your cat has frostbite.

