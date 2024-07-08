Here's your travel outlook for July 8
Several areas of the country could endure weather-related travel delays on July 8.
Experts weigh in on a common misconception about international travel.
Qatar Executive received the $81 million Gulfstream G700 days before a private jet conference in Geneva. Elon Musk has also reportedly ordered one.
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Each year, a crush of tourists arrives in Alaska’s capital city on cruise ships to see wonders like the fast-diminishing Mendenhall Glacier. Now, long-simmering tensions over Juneau’s tourism boom are coming to a head over a new voter initiative aimed at giving residents a respite from the influx.
Authorities said Aydin Brown was last seen around 7 a.m. on July 4 after disembarking from a Caribbean Princess cruise ship
As the temperature climbed to a record 128 degrees in Death Valley National Park, a group of motorcyclists was sickened by the heat, and one died.
"Bringing her to the city she’s named after for the first time is a dream come true!" Hilton wrote on Instagram on Sunday, July 7
One week after it ended, WestJet continues to feel the effects of a mechanics strike that nearly shut down the airline's network for 29 hours.The two-day work stoppage that began on June 28 forced the airline to cancel more than 1,000 flights before the end of the Canada Day long weekend, one of the busiest travel windows of the year.The fallout continued well into last week, as WestJet called off 100 trips on Friday and Saturday as well as at least 31 more on Sunday, according to tracking servi
Disney World and Disneyland recently changed their policies for guests with disabilities. Now some who no longer qualify for DAS are demanding action.
A stretch of the Texas coast is now under hurricane and storm surge alerts as Beryl makes an early Monday morning landfall
STORY: :: July 6, 2024::Stranded tourists flock to Cancun airportafter Hurricane Beryl causes flight cancellations::Fabiana, Tourist from Florida"It was a little hard. We had to change our flights two times, but it was okay, it wasn't that bad."::Lynn Hayes, Tourist from Kansas"Friday was obviously scary. Thursday night, scary. But the hotel did an amazing job of preparing the hotel and the guests for whatever was to come and kept us fed and kept us safe. And it was great. We commend them."::Cancun, MexicoTravelers crowded in front of airline check-in counters to try and get flights after more than 300 flights were canceled, waiting in long lines as the airport slowly returned to operational mode on Saturday.Beryl weakened to a tropical storm as it passed over Mexico's top beach destinations on Friday (July 5), bringing strong winds and heavy rain but without doing major damage, after forging a deadly trail of destruction across the Caribbean.Mexico's civil protection agency said on Friday, there were zero reports of casualties as a result of the storm.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A long-running heat wave that has already shattered previous records across the U.S. persisted on Sunday, baking parts of the West with dangerous temperatures that caused the death of a motorcyclist in Death Valley and held the East in its hot and humid grip.
Folks across B.C. are feeling the heat as temperatures have rapidly climbed to high levels, and will stay that way into this week
Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the forecast details
Southern Ontario and Quebec could feel the lingering impacts of Beryl this week after the record-breaking storm makes its final landfall.
Beryl has made landfall near Matagorda, Texas, as a Category 1 hurricane. It is the first storm in the Atlantic hurricane season to make landfall in the US. CNN’s Derek Van Dam reports on the wind and storm surge.
Some travelers have made $10,000 just by giving up their airplane seat and agreeing to take another flight just a couple hours later.
The crew on Silversea's new luxury cruise ship, Silver Ray, have sumptuous amenities like a small spa and a gym with Technogym equipment.
VANCOUVER — More than two dozen regions in British Columbia are under warnings as a heat wave expected to push temperatures into the low 40s in the coming days settles over much of the province.