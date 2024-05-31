Here's your travel outlook for May 31
Several areas of the country could endure weather-related travel delays on May 31.
This may be the first of several opportunities to see the auroras over the next few weeks.
The DJ shared a series of snapshots of her children basking in the sunshine during their family vacation to Maui
I've been to 20 islands in the Caribbean. During my trips, I've seen guests make mistakes like not trying the local food or island hopping.
A trip to the beach ended with a hefty fine for a family from Fresno, California, and it serves as an important reminder to respect wildlife regulations.
A tropical storm slowly tracking and weakening just east of Japan could amplify the jet stream changing the course of summer for Canada. We will have more details with Amandeep Purewal on what the pattern change will look like for the second week of June.
Get ready for an amazing weather weekend across southern Ontario, though there's signs of rain showers and thunderstorms that could pop up at times. Here's how to plan
Some across southern Canada just might be able to view the northern lights from May 31st to June 1st, thanks to a G2 magnetic storm. The Weather Network meteorologist, Nadine Powell, has the details.
Don't put the umbrella away, yet, if you live on the Prairies. Thursday will bring another chance of thunderstorms for southern areas, with much-needed rain heading to northern sections where it is needed most
It changed from white to bright orange.
Nearly two years after post-tropical storm Fiona ravaged the shoreline community of Merigomish, N.S., and left homes in the dark for more than a week, residents are still demanding answers from Nova Scotia Power.Resident Mary Gorman said Fiona is an example of more powerful and frequent storms brought on by climate change. She wants the utility to wake up before the next major storm hits."What would make us all happy is for us to be able to get through a storm without a power outage or quite fra
Picture this: It’s a Thursday night in Houston and thunderstorms are rolling in. Suddenly, winds roar past 100 mph. Trees snap, windows shatter and the city darkens as power flickers out.
According to Grand View Research, the global luxury travel market was estimated at $1.38 trillion in 2023. This industry is expected to grow as wealthy people want to visit exotic destinations and...
This year's unusually high rainfall levels have set new records in Ohio, significantly affecting the strawberry crops at Bloom and Berries Farm in Loveland.
When a thunderstorm hits on a hot day, it can quickly reduce the temperature from 90 degrees Fahrenheit to 70, but to get much colder, you need hail -- and a lot of it. Harry Weinman witnessed such a storm on Wednesday evening in Marathon, Texas. Weinman told AccuWeather that his car thermometer dropped from 93 to 53 degrees in a few minutes. Quarter-sized hail piled up several inches deep and stripped leaves from the trees, changing the landscape into what looked like a winter wonderland. A hai
GRINDAVIK, Iceland (AP) — A volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted Wednesday for the fifth time since December, spewing red lava that once again threatened the coastal town of Grindavik and led to the evacuation of the popular Blue Lagoon geothermal spa. The eruption began in the early afternoon following a series of earthquakes north of the town of 3,800 people that was largely evacuated in December when the volcano came to life after centuries of dormancy and put on an impressive show of natu
Rinse and repeat across the Prairie provinces with gusty winds and non-severe thunderstorms. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center has been busy tracking activity in these regions, including a long-duration strong flare and associated coronal mass ejection that prompted a Geomagnetic Storm Watch through this weekend.
This article was originally published on The Conversation, an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts. Disclosure information is available on the original site. ___ Author: Gordon McBean, Professor Emeritus, Department of Geography and Environment, Western University The science is clear: the planet is warming at an alarming rate and we need to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions. For decades, effective actions have lagged behind the needs of th
Blue Fish Farm, priced at $25 million, spans more than 160 acres with four homes, a pool, a tennis court, and miles of trails.
This new technique can frame a house in a matter of hours.