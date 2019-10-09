Here’s How You Can Watch the New Season of ‘Riverdale’ for Free

From Cosmopolitan

Gargoyle kings and queens, gather round. Riverdale is finally back with the season 4 premiere. A lot happened in last season’s finale...like disappearing cults (*most* of The Farm, sorry, Kevin) and rekindled romances (ahem, Varchie). Your favorite crew—minus Jughead—was also shown destroying evidence and agreeing to seriously peace the f*ck out after. So, grab your Pop’s-inspired milkshakes, because it’s about time we get some answers.

But first, here’s everything you need to know about how to actually watch the show, since your brain is probably conditioned to just watching whatever pops up on your Netflix homepage.

Okay, so when is it on?

New episodes air at 8 p.m. ET Wednesdays. Just another reason to look forward to hump day.

What channel is this on again?

Riverdale is on The CW. If you have cable, good for you, fancy-pants. You can just catch it live on your TV.

What if I don’t have cable though?

No worries! There’s literally no reason to feel any type of way about cutting the cord. We’re in the golden age of streaming, so you can watch it for free the next day on The CW’s website or app.

Cheers to senior year. #Riverdale returns Wednesday, October 9. Stream free next day only on The CW App! pic.twitter.com/kBT9qe8ZKf — Riverdale (@CW_Riverdale) September 11, 2019

I need to watch it live but don’t have cable, help!

Depending on where you live, you can stream it live on Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, or DIRECTV NOW. If you don’t have Hulu with Live TV, hit up its seven-day free trial. And, you know, use all the emails you have until you finally give in and buy it.

Great, what if I completely forgot what happened last season(s)?

Call in sick to work and binge seasons 1 through 3 on Netflix instead. Or read this and this.

