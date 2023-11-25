Here's what's planned so far at 2024's Inuvik Sunrise Festival

Every year, the town gathers for a three day festival – with special events like glow-in-the-dark skating, artisan workshops, fireworks, food and music – to mark the end of a polar night that spans more than 30 consecutive days.

On January 6, the sun will rise at 1:55 p.m. MT in Inuvik and set shortly after at 2:06pm, according to the National Research Council Canada's sunrise calculator. Allowing for a few extra minutes of twilight around the edges, the council says Inuvik residents will feel illuminated for 19 minutes that day.

The 2024 festival starts a day earlier, on January 5, with activities in Chief Jim Koe Park like storytelling, a photobooth and a boardwalk of lights that featured in last year's celebration.

"The community is really looking forward to having a bonfire again, so we will make that happen," said Charlotte Verriere, Inuvik's tourism director.

This time, Verriere said, the town wants to host more events in the park "so people can stay a bit longer and have more things to do." She said workshops and a Taste of Inuvik culinary celebration, for which the town is seeking food vendors, are a "big hit."

The town is also looking for a musician or band to host a concert inside the iconic Igloo Church – built in 1960, then rebuilt 45 years later – as the festival's closing event on January 7.

While Inuvik's 2023 Great Northern Arts Festival had to be cancelled through a lack of staff and volunteers, Verriere said the sunrise festival, by contrast, has had a positive response.

"We started our sponsorship campaign last week and we already have a good feedback," she said.

For more information about the 2024 Inuvik Sunrise Festival, check out the schedule on the Town of Inuvik's website.

Aastha Sethi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio