Here's where Northern California rain totals stand, as of Monday night
Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan breaks down early rain totals and looks ahead to the forecast for more wet weather this week. This forecast is from Dec. 18 at 10 p.m.
An exceptional storm rolling into an exceptional pattern will see Canada experience the world’s largest weather anomaly to begin the week
Environment Canada has issued winter weather travel advisories for much of southern Ontario and snow squall warnings for communities near Lake Huron and Georgian Bay. The weather agency says rain is expected to quickly turn into snow later today as colder air moves into southern Ontario. It warns that snow in many parts of southern Ontario may become heavy at times and wind gusts of up to 60 kilometres per hour could result in blowing snow in some areas. Environment Canada says travel could be h
A wind warning in effect for all of P.E.I. led to the cancellation of all ferry crossings to Nova Scotia Monday, as well as the imposition of traffic restrictions and a full closure of Confederation Bridge that links the Island to New Brunswick.Scattered power outages have rolled across the province due to the wind. As of 2 p.m., Maritime Electric's outage map reported just under 1,000 customers without electricity, mostly in the western end of the province. At 8 p.m., nearly 600 customers were
STOCKHOLM (AP) — A volcanic eruption started Monday night on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, turning the sky orange and prompting the country’s civil defense to be on high alert. The eruption appears to have occurred about four kilometers (2.4 miles) from the town of Grindavik, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said. Grainy webcam video showed the moment of the eruption as a flash of light illuminating the sky at 22:17 local time. As the eruption spread, magma, or semi-molten rock, could be see
Snow squall warnings and weather advisories are in place for parts of southern Ontario as some areas could see more than 10 cm of snow through Tuesday. Be prepared for slow commutes
STORY: Floods caused by heavy rain in the wake of former Tropical Cyclone Jasper have cut off several towns in Australia’s northeast.Jasper dumped months' worth of rain in the far north of Queensland, forcing thousands to flee their homes. Queensland premier Steven Miles told reporters the flooding was the worst he could remember."Overnight we have seen record-breaking rain across Far North Queensland including flash flooding. Far North Queenslanders know how to deal with natural disasters but this one is, this level of rainfall is next level."In inundated Ingham, a town of about 5,000, footage showed conservation officials capturing a crocodile in a storm drain by a gas station.Cairns, the gateway town to the Great Barrier Reef and home to more than 150,000 people, received about 24 inches of rain over 40 hours through early Monday (December 18).That is more than triple the December mean of just over 7 inches.This French tourist was there."It's a little bit crazy, like we didn't expect something like this. I've never seen flooding like this before and it's the first time so it's a little bit impressive for me and yeah, it's getting real more or less."Officials are forecasting more rain, as Jasper is likely to persist through Monday.Major flood warnings have gone out, with rivers set to break records dating back to 1977.More than 14,000 properties region-wide have lost power.Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said defense forces were on standby to launch rescue and relief efforts.Australia is now experiencing an El Nino weather phenomenon, which can provoke extremes ranging from wildfires to tropical cyclones and prolonged droughts.As the northeast battles floods, Australia's southeast is on bushfire alert.Temperatures are expected to top 40 degrees Celsius or 104 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday (December 19) in some Sydney suburbs.
Wrap around snow and lake effect snow will cause tricky travel commutes as we head into your late day Monday. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
A far-reaching, fall-like storm is leaving its mark on Atlantic Canada this week, with tens of thousands of people in the dark from powerful winds and an elevated flooding risk due to the potential for 100-200+ mm of rain for some areas.
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A storm barreled into the Northeastern U.S. on Monday, flooding roads and downing trees, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands, forcing flight cancellations and school closures, and killing at least four people. More than 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain fell in parts of New Jersey and northeastern Pennsylvania by mid-morning, and parts of several other states got more than 4 inches (10 centimeters), according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts reached near
A volcano in south-west Iceland erupted on Monday night following weeks of earthquake activity that caused a 10-mile long fissure in a road and put the country in a state of emergency.
While many praised the 'true Queenslander' for being an absolute unit, others argued he was dangerously risking his own life.
A strengthening storm that hit Florida with heavy rains and powerful winds this weekend is roaring its way up the East Coast, threatening floods, dangerous surf, power outages and travel disruptions.
HALIFAX — Powerful gusts are expected to reach speeds of more than 100 kilometres per hour on Canada's East Coast today as two large pressure systems meet over the Atlantic Ocean. Ian Hubbard with Environment Canada says strong winds are forecast to begin in southern Nova Scotia and New Brunswick and sweep across the provinces through the day and overnight. The storm is expected to head overnight across the Cabot Strait and into southern Newfoundland, where powerful winds are also expected. Hubb
Quebec is set to be on the receiving end of a potential, record-setting event, with December rainfall records in jeopardy over a forecast of 50-100+ mm of rainfall through Tuesday
Communities in eastern coastal areas may experience dangerous conditions including high winds, heavy rain and flooding