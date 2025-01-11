Here's Where To Watch All Of This Year's Golden Globe-Winning Shows

Shōgun, Hacks and Baby Reindeer were the big winners at the 2025 Golden Globes Disney/HBO/Netflix

The Golden Globes kicked off awards season for another year on Sunday night, celebrating not just the biggest achievements in film of the past year, but also television.

Given the time of year, the chances are you could be looking forward to spending a weekend snuggling up inside rather than braving the British winter – and if that’s the case, you could well be looking for something new to stream while you’re keeping warm.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up all of the TV shows that won awards at the 2025 Golden Globes, as well as where you can find them…

Shōgun

Winner: Best TV Drama, Best Female Actor In A TV Drama (Anna Sawai), Best Male Actor In A TV Drama (Hiroyuki Sanada), Best Supporting Male Actor (Tadanobu Asano)

Tell me more: This historical drama has garnered a massive following in the last year, helped by rave reviews and a sweep at last year’s Emmys.

Set in the the early 1600s, the mostly-Japanese-language historical drama doesn’t exactly sound like a crowd-pleaser on purpose, but thanks to its exploration of everything from war and conflict to romance and family relationships – with many figures inspired by real-life figures from Japanese history – there really is something to hook everyone in.

A second season is already in the works and, given how much Shōgun has blown up in the past year, we’d expect the new batch of episodes to dominate the conversation even more than the show’s initial run.

Stream it on: Disney+

The Bear

Winner: Best Male Actor In A TV Comedy (Jeremy Allen White)

Tell me more: The third season of The Bear was the most-nominated show at the 2025 Golden Globes, with only Jeremy Allen White coming away with a win on the night.

For the uninitiated, the show introduces us to Carmy, a young man tasked with turning around the fortunes of his late brother’s sandwich shop, and transforming it into an upmarket eatery.

Don’t let that “TV comedy” label fool you, either – as the decision for awards bodies to refer to The Bear as such has long been controversial. While the show definitely has its moments, it’s as much known for its fast-paced and stress-inducing scenes of high tension and the way it examines different types of relationships than it is laugh-out-loud moments you might expect to see in shows like Abbott Elementary or Modern Family.

Stream it on: Disney+

Baby Reindeer

Winner: Best Limited Series, Anthology Series Or TV Movie, Best Supporting Female Actor (Jessica Gunning)

Tell me more: It’s now been almost a year since Baby Reindeer arrived on Netflix with little fanfare, only to rack up a global audience through word-of-mouth and become one of 2024’s most-talked-about TV offerings.

Comedian Richard Gadd takes the lead in the hard-hitting show, inspired by his own experiences of being stalked, and has won widespread praise for the way Baby Reindeer tackles all manner of difficult themes from sexual assault and gender identity to mental health and modern celebrity.

The show hasn’t been without its controversies, though, particularly with regard to the real people who inspired the events depicted in the miniseries.

Stream it on: Netflix

Hacks

Winner: Best TV Comedy, Best Female Actor In A TV Comedy (Jean Smart)

Tell me more: Hit US sitcomHacks centres Deborah Vance, a faded comedy icon who finds herself lumped with a younger co-writer in a bid to save her Las Vegas nightclub act.

Although the two women repeatedly butt heads, they also find common ground through a series of increasingly ridiculous scenarios and dramas from their personal lives.

Unfortunately, the Golden Globes’ other big winner for 2025 is a little harder to come by in the UK. While seasons one and two are available to stream on Amazon, the third is still missing – with no officially sign of exactly when (or if!) it will be available to watch legitimately on this side of the Atlantic.

Stream it on: Prime Video (seasons one and two)

The Penguin

Winner: Best Male Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or TV Movie (Colin Farrell)

Tell me more: Colin Farrell made headlines with his transformation into Batman villain The Penguin in 2022’s The Batman, with the iconic character being given his first ever spin-off last year.

In the 2024 miniseries, we learn more about Oz Cobb’s rise to the heights of the criminal underworld of Gotham City.

The show has wound up winning near-unanimous praise from critics and becoming one of the most popular DC Comics projects in years, thanks in no small part to the humanity that its lead actor brings to the character.

Stream it on: Now

True Detective: Night Country

Winner: Best Female Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or TV Movie (Jodie Foster)

Tell me more: The fourth instalment in the True Detective anthology series takes the action to the frozen climes of Alaska, becoming the franchise’s most well-received, and viewed, season yet.

Jodie Foster and Kali Reis take the lead as they try to crack this season’s overarching case, alongside a seriously impressive supporting cast that includes Fiona Shaw, Christopher Eccleston and John Hawkes.

Stream it on: Now

Ali Wong: A Single Lady

Winner: Best Best Performance In Stand-Up Comedy On Television

Tell me more: The Golden Globes began giving out awards to stand-up specials in 2024, with Beef creator Ali Wong being the second recipient of the award, following Ricky Gervais’ win a year earlier.

After a year that included professional highs and personal lows, the candid special sees Ali opening up about where her life stands now, and pulling no punches when it comes to dating after her 2022 divorce.

Stream it on: Netflix

