Here's Where You've Seen The Night Agent Season 2 Cast Before

The stars of The Night Agent season 2 Showtime/Netflix/David James/New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock

After keeping fans waiting for two years, Netflix’s spy thriller The Night Agent is back with a bang.

The show premiered with little fanfare back in 2022, eventually proving to be so binge-able that it rose up the ranks of the platform’s most-watched shows ever, where it now sits comfortably in the top 10.

Season two began streaming earlier this week, and within 24 hours was already the most-watched TV show on the platform, with critics once again singling the new batch of episodes out for praise.

While Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan are both back for the new season as Peter and Rose, the new episodes take the show in a whole new direction – with plenty of new additions to the cast.

In that spirit, here’s a quick guide to where you might have seen The Night Agent season two’s cast before…

Gabriel Basso

Gabriel Basso as JD Vance in Hillbilly Elegy Netflix/Moviestore/Shutterstock

Gabriel Basso began his screen acting career as a teenager, and after a string of small roles in the likes of iCarly and The Middle, he was cast as Laura Linney and Oliver Platt’s on-screen son in The Big C, and went on to appear in J.J. Abrams’ Super 8.

More recently, you might have seen him in films including The Strangers: Chapter 1, Juror #2 or Hillbilly Elegy, in which he played a young JD Vance (yes, the man who’s now vice president underneath Donald Trump).

Luciane Buchanan

Luciane Buchanan in The New Legends Of Monkey Netflix

Born in New Zealand, Luciane Buchanan’s first big role was in a TV movie based on the life of entertainer Billy T James, portraying his daughter Cherie.

Her other work has included main roles in New Zealand’s Filthy Rich and the Japanese series The New Legends Of Monkey.

Arienne Mandi

Arienne Mandi as Dani Nunez in The L Word: Generation Q Erica Parise/SHOWTIME

Before joining the cast of The Night Agent’s second season, Arienne was best known as part of the L Word reboot, The L Word: Generation Q, playing Dani Núñe.

She’s also appeared in NCIS, Hawaii Five-O and the political thriller Tatami, released in 2023.

Louis Herthum

Louis Herthum in Westworld HBO

Fans of the iconic mystery series Murder, She Wrote might remember Louis for his portrayal of the deputy police officer Andy Broom in the show’s final four seasons.

More recently, he played Peter Abernathy in the award-winning drama Westworld, Foster in the Renée Zellweger thriller What/If and Hannah Einbinder’s on-screen father in the hit comedy Hacks.

Berto Colon

Berto Colon in Orange Is The New Black Netflix

If you watched Orange Is The New Black, you might remember Berto Colon from his performance as Aleida’s drug-dealing boyfriend on the outside, Cesar.

The Puerto Rican actor also played a prison guard in When They See Us and more recently appeared in the Batman spin-off The Penguin as a character called Castillo.

Keon Alexander

Keon Alexander in The Expanse Syfy

After a string of projects in his native Canada, Keon landed roles in the TV series Impulse and Tyrant.

In 2019, he also joined the sci-fi series The Expanse, becoming part of the main cast in its fifth and sixth seasons, in which he played rebel leader Marco Inaros.

Michael Malarkey

Michael Malarkey in The Vampire Diaries The CW

If you love a supernatural thrill, you might remember Michael from his role as Lorenzo St John in four seasons of The Vampire Diaries.

Like co-star Louis Herthum, he’s also appeared in multiple episodes of the prestige US drama Westworld.

Brittany Snow

Brittany Snow in Hairspray David James/New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock

Brittany Snow makes a brief appearance early on in season two of The Night Agent, but it’s fair to say her stint is a little short-lived.

The US star is probably best known for her musical performances as Amber Von Tussle in Hairspray and Chloe in the Pitch Perfect series.

She also played Bobby-Lynne in the slasher X and Meg in the 1960s-centric drama American Dreams.

Amanda Warren

Amanda Warren in The Purge USA Network NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

After minor roles in Law & Order and Gossip Girl, Amanda took on a main role in the first season of the nightmarish drama The Leftovers.

She later landed parts in NCIS: New Orleans, the TV adaptation of The Purge, Apple TV+’s Dickinson and Genius: Aretha, in which she played Melba Parks.

If you watched the short-lived Gossip Girl revival, you will also have seen Amanda in action as Monet’s mother, Camile de Haan.

Teddy Sears

Teddy Sears in Masters Of Sex Sony Pictures Television/Kobal/Shutterstock

Teddy Sears’ eclectic CV includes everything from the romantic drama A Single Man to Ugly Betty, Masters Of Sex and the superhero series The Flash.

He’s also a repeated collaborator of Ryan Murphy’s, appearing in the inaugural series of American Horror Story, the spin-off American Horror Stories, Netflix’s The Politician and the most recent season of American Crime Story, titled Impeachment.

Rob Heaps

Rob Heaps in Good Girls NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

British-born Rob Heaps got his start in Law & Order: UK and Doctors, before roles in Death In Paradise and Imposters.

Fans of the cult comedy Good Girls will remember his performance as Dr. Josh Cohen, and he later appeared in the Grey’s Anatomy spin-off Station 19 as campaign manager Eli Stern.

Navid Negahban

Navid Negahban in Aladdin Daniel Smith/Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

Navid’s most memorable roles include Abu Nazir in Homeland and Shadow King in Legion.

In 2019, he also appeared as the Sultan in Disney’s live-action remake of Aladdin.

Both seasons of The Night Agent are now streaming on Netflix, with a third already in the works.

