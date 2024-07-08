Here's Why 'Bachelorette' Contestant Devin Strader Is '100% Husband Material'

After getting eliminated in week seven of Joey Graziadei's Bachelor season, it's Jenn Tran's turn to find love in the 21st season of The Bachelorette.

While there are a group of great men joining the 26-year-old on a journey to find love, there's one man in particular that Bachelor Nation has their eye on: Devin Strader.

Devin, 28, is "the full package and is so ready to meet his match," his ABC bio says. "This business owner is 100% husband material and dreams of surprising his partner with romantic gestures throughout their relationship."

Last week, Devin showed his excitement for the upcoming season on Instagram. He and Jen hold hands as they first meet each other. "It’s the Pretty boys vs the Petty boys all Summer long ‼️ Find out who makes the cut - #TheBachelorette premieres July 8 on ABC and stream on Hulu," he wrote in the caption.

So, who is Devin Strader and how far does he make it this season? Ahead, everything to know about the Texas native.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead!!!

He's from Houston, Texas.

Devin is from Houston, Texas, according to his ABC bio.

The Bachelorette attended Louisiana State University from 2014-2019, per his LinkedIn profile.

He owns a freight company.

Devin owns F1 Freight Consultants, which he started in March 2023. The company is "a full-scale, dedicated Truckload, and LTL service provider" offering transportation services and solutions to various industries, per LinkedIn.

Prior to starting his own business, Devin was the Vice President of Acquisitions at Shark Logistics, LLC from January 2020 to March 2023, according to LinkedIn.

“Devin is extremely hardworking, passionate about his career, and proud of the business he's built,” the contestant's ABC bio says.

He loves running and spending time with his dog

Devin is an avid runner. In fact, a fun fact about Devin is that he ran a 200-mile relay race with his friends, per his ABC bio.

In March 2023, Devin posted an Instagram video of himself running with a black hat and sunglasses on. "Texas Independence Relays: (8:48)Leg 1/3: 3.92m - 2 Bodies Acquired ‼️," he wrote.





When he's not running, he loves spending time with his pup. In June 2018, he posted a series of IG pictures of his canine companion, Charlie. "Happy 1st Birthday to this beast of a pup! Keep outta dad’s sock drawer #menace2society #nohands," the caption read."

How far does Devin make it in 'The Bachelorette'?

During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Jenn slipped some juicy information: she's engaged.

On the podcast, The Bachelorette spilled that she's engaged after wrapping up her season. "I didn't know once you get engaged—once you find love, you can't take a shot," she said in an attempt to correct herself.

While she didn't say who she's engaged to, Reality Steve shared which contestant she ends up with on Instagram. Spoiler: It's Devin!

On May 31, Reality Steve posted a three-slide IG post to announce Jenn's finale spoilers. The posts revealed the final two contestants, Marcus and Devin, before disclosing that Devin is the season 21 winner.

"(JENN FINALE SPOILER) your winner for season 21…," he wrote in the caption.

You Might Also Like