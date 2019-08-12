Here's Why Eleven May Be "Stranger Things" Season 4's Villain

From Seventeen

It may already be more than a month since Stranger Things 3 premiered and the world binge-watched it that first night, but the theories of what might happen next season keep coming in. A fourth season may still be unconfirmed, but would the writers waste their time giving us that crazy post-credits scene just to ultimately leave us hanging?! I sure hope that's not the case. The final scene of season 3 may have been really insane, but brace yourselves because this Stranger Things 4 theory might blow your mind. A Reddit user is theorizing that season 4's villain might be someone inside the squad: El herself. The theory might seem far-fetched but the fan really made some valid points.

In order to understand why El might become season 4's villain, we have to go back to that scene in the mall when the Mind Flayer grabbed El by her ankle, but the kids stopped it from taking her. But then part of the Mind Flayer's flesh stayed in El's leg, so Mike had to pull it out, causing her to scream in pain.

Well it's very possible that when El got "bit" by the Mind Flayer, she then became infected. It's what's happened to every other character whose body has somehow suffered a wound from one of the monsters. The infection might allow the Mind Flayer to control El, like it did Billy and Will when they got infected themselves.

When Will was infected in season 1, he acted as a spy for the monsters, unintentioanlly tipping them off about the whereabouts of the kids. He was also able to see into the Upside-Down.

When Billy was infected in season 3, he gradually starts infecting other people, building up an army for the Mind Flayer to cause his havoc in Hawkins.

Now that El's infected, what could her fate possibly be? Reddit user weedmoney666 laid out his theory in detail.

The Reddit user pointed out the hint of a shadow at the end of season 3 also alludes to the fact that the gate to the Upside-Down may not be completely shut. The shadow appears at the end of season 3 while Hopper is reading the letter aloud.

If Eleven is infected, then that might be the reason why she can't use her powers. If El is next season's villain, then the Mind Flayer can definitely use her as host to continue trying to take control over Hawkins.

This theory is super spooky because without El's help and super powers, how will the kids possibly stand a chance against the monsters?

