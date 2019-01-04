Here's why James Jordan is "very frustrated" with Dancing on Ice

From Digital Spy

James Jordan might be a former Strictly pro, but the dancer has admitted he's growing "frustrated" with the differences between the ballroom and the Dancing on Ice rink.

Ahead of the latest series of Dancing on Ice, James and famously frosty judge Jason Gardiner appeared on today's (January 4) Loose Women to talk all things skating.

Despite conceding an "advantage" over his fellow contestants, what with that professional dancing background and all, James admitted he was "struggling" with the show.

"Once I can master the ice skating, I should be able to put my arms in the right place and I understand music – things like that," he explained.



"At the moment I'm struggling, because when you're on the wrong part of your skate... you can't get your arms in those positions."

Opening up about his frustration and the (not-so) surprising gap between dancing on a wooden floor and dancing on a sheet of ice, James added: "I'm used to being in control of my body, but on the ice it's very different.

"I get very frustrated because I feel I should be able to do it and I can't. It's just very, very different."

This isn't the first time James has exposed his weaknesses on the ice. The Celebrity Big Brother alum recently told Digital Spy he's absolutely dreading dropping his partner.

"When I'm on the floor, if something goes wrong I know how to save it. Something goes wrong on the ice, it's game over for both of us. It's going to hurt a lot," he told us.

"People think because I'm a dancer that I'm going to be brilliant at skating. It has nothing to do with dancing. It would be like saying I should be good at skiing."

