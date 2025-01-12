Here's Why You Keep Failing At Reducing Screen Time, And What To Do Instead

Daria Nepriakhina via Unsplash

I’m going to be honest; I’m not a big fan of New Year’s resolutions, because I reckon most of my vices (coffee, which some research suggests is good for you, and snacking, which certain scientists claim... is none of your business) are simply too enjoyable.

But even I have to admit that my shockingly high screen time needs to come down. Not only is it likely not good for my mental health, but I don’t even like it ― I hate doom scrolling through endless bad news or outrageous rage bait.

So why has every screen time timer app, or my phones built-in downtime feature, failed me?

I spoke to biopsychologist Dr. Mary Poffenroth of the San José State University to see where I was going wrong.

Why aren’t those timers or screen locks working?

You might have tried to use a timer app or your phone’s settings to limit your screen time ― with all the best intentions.

ADVERTISEMENT

But according to Dr Poffenroth, that might not be the great idea you think it is.

“From a neurobiological standpoint, timers frequently produce in our brain’s reward circuitry what we consider to be the ‘forbidden fruit effect,’ she said.

“Setting a timer is like telling our brain that there is a deadline for pleasure, which might set off a higher dopamine reaction and more anxiety around the limited activity.”

In other words, timers that tell you you’re near the end of your permitted TikTok time or modes that flat-out lock you out of some apps can make you more likely to spend time on them, and more worried.

After all, the expert says, “Our brains are wired to seek quick dopamine hits, especially during times of stress.”

“Phone checking has become our generation’s default stress response. To break this cycle, we need to address both the neurological and psychological aspects of the behaviour.”

So... what should I do about it?

Dr Poffenroth says that to get your brain to cooperate with the change, you should make it easier for your mind to settle into the new flow rather than battling against it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The brain follows the path of least resistance,” she explained.

“To create healthier patterns, we must start extremely small (five-minute changes), stack new habits onto existing ones, and celebrate small wins, as this activates our reward pathways and reinforces the new behaviour.”

That can mean slotting your phone use into your body’s existing patterns.

“I recommend working with ‘natural transition points’ ― aligning screen breaks with your brain’s natural ultradian rhythm (the body’s natural 90-120 minute focus-rest cycle),” the researcher shared.

“This works with your brain’s natural chemistry rather than against it, creating sustainable behaviour change without triggering the stress response associated with artificial time constraints.”

That confirms what even those of us who don’t plan to cut our screen time this year have known for ages ― those unprompted screen time reports really don’t do much to help our X addiction.

Related...