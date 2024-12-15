Here's Why Taylor Swift (Likely) Skipped Travis Kelce's Game Today

Taylor Swift is a no-show at the Kansas City Chiefs vs Cleveland Browns game in Cleveland today (December 15), despite the fact that she's officially done with the Eras Tour. But her absence from the game isn't exactly shocking: for the most part, the Grammy winner has been exclusively attending Chiefs home games for security reasons.

According to a Page Six source back in October, “If she is going to a place that isn’t Arrowhead, there are security concerns. She has worked with Arrowhead so many times, they feel at ease and comfortable. Going to all kinds of different stadiums, you need to send a team in advance.”

Got it. In other news, here's Travis arriving at the game wearing what appears to be a collection of lace doilies.

Back to the old stomping grounds for @tkelce ❄️ pic.twitter.com/XCG1PaE1YS — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 14, 2024

FYI, Travis and Taylor spent some quality time together on Friday for the singer's birthday, and kept things low-key. Page Six spoke to an insider who said it was “just them two” and confirmed that Travis “got her a ton of gifts.”

As for what's next for the couple, another source told Us Weekly that Travis and Taylor would “love to be engaged,” but “aren’t rushing it.” And another person added that “Taylor does feel like Travis is The One, but jumping in is not her style. That’s just not how she does [things]. Marriage is a big deal, and she wants [it to be] forever.”

