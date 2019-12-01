Here's your one-stop guide to the 2019 SEA Games

SINGAPORE — Despite concerns over the organisation of the SEA Games, the biennial sporting fiesta has officially opened in the Philippines on Saturday evening (30 November) amid the usual pomp and pageantry.
From now until 11 December, the 11 Southeast Asian nations will compete in a record 529 events in 56 sports, with the Games venues spread out over three major city clusters – Manila, Clark and Subic.
Yahoo News Singapore will aim to provide a comprehensive coverage of the SEA Games throughout this period. To get you ready, here are fun facts, commentaries, previews of Singapore athletes as well as the medal tally of the SEA Games:
MEDAL TALLY
COUNTRY
GOLD .
SILVER .
BRONZE .
Philippines
38
20
13
Vietnam
15
20
16
Malaysia
10
2
7
Indonesia
6
11
12
Thailand
6
9
16
Singapore
4
7
11
Cambodia
1
3
13
Brunei
1
3
3
Myanmar
0
5
14
Laos
0
0
2
Timor Leste .
0
0
0
Medal table updated as of 9.30pm on Monday (2 December).
SINGAPORE MEDALLISTS
GOLD (4) – Floorball: Women’s team. Ice skating: Chloe Ing (women’s figure skating). Silat: Men’s seni regu (artistic team). Wushu: Yong Yi Xiang (men’s changquan).
SILVER (7) – Dancesport: Jerome Teo/Rachel Teo (mixed foxtrot). Floorball: Men’s team. Kurash: Joel Tseng (men’s U-73kg). Netball: Women’s team. Silat: Muhammad Iqbal Abdul Rahman (men’s artistic tunggal). Triathlon: Mixed team relay. Water polo: Women’s team.
BRONZE (11) – Badminton: Men’s team, women’s team. Dancesport: Jerome Teo/Rachel Teo (mixed waltz, mixed viennese waltz), Jeremy Sim (men’s breaking), Gary Tsan/Shannen Tan (mixed pasadoble). Lawn bowls: Men’s triples. Shooting: Mohammad Irwan Abdul Rahman (men’s 10m air rifle). Squash: Au Yeong Wai Yhann (women’s singles), Chua Man Chin (men’s singles). Water polo: Men’s team.
Medallist list updated as of 9.30pm on Monday (2 December).
SEA GAMES NEWS
Silat men's team earns lone gold on lean day for Singapore
Women's floorball team, figure skater Chloe Ing clinch golds
Yong Yi Xiang wins first gold for Singapore at 2019 SEA Games
Indonesia deal hammer blows to Singapore in water polo, football
Fandi's Young Lions fail to break down Sundram's Laos
FUN FACTS
The obscure sports that made it to the SEA Games
Arnis, vovinam, kenpo: Do these obscure sports add a regional flavour to the SEA Games? Or are they pointless distractions that serve only as boosts of the host nations in the medal tally table? It is a debate that has dogged the biennial Games ever since it decided to include non-Olympic sports into its sporting programme since the 1970s.
Top-performing Singapore athletes at the SEA Games
Over its 60 years of participation, the Republic has seen its share of outstanding athletes. Some dominated their sports, while others were trailblazers in less-popular sports. Here are the top-performing Singapore athletes in their respective sports at the SEA Games.
COMMENTARIES
SEA Games hosts must not drop the ball on athletes again
One hopes the current organisational troubles will ease once the SEA Games proper begins, with enough officials and volunteers present to better solve the logistical problems that will inevitably arise. It is the least they can do to ensure that every athlete has a fair chance to perform at peak condition.
'Kuching kurap' SEA Games? I'll take it over bloated Olympics
Go ahead, ridicule the SEA Games as a ‘kuching kurap’ event, insignificant and half-baked. Just know that you will miss out on a lot of quirky fun which you will not experience at the bloated Olympics.
ATHLETE PREVIEWS
World champ wants to give back after her second chance in sport
After her initial struggles in a swimming career, in which she battled confidence issues and eating disorders, world jiu-jitsu champion Constance Lien is grateful for her second chance at sporting success. Taking part in her first SEA Games, the 20-year-old hopes to eventually help other athletes better deal with emotional and mental challenges.
Team golds matter more to national bowlers Cherie Tan, Jaris Goh
Most people think of bowling as an individual sport, in which the bowler bowls alone in his lane without the assistance of others. Yet national bowlers Cherie Tan and Muhammad Jaris Goh insist that retaining Singapore’s men’s and women’s team golds at the SEA Games would mean more to them than winning individual golds.
Top world junior paddler Koen Pang eager for SEA Games challenge
Rising table tennis talent Koen Pang, 17, has already had a stellar 2019, after becoming the first Singaporean to reach No. 1 in the world junior rankings. He hopes to win at least a medal in his first SEA Games campaign, culminating a journey he started since joining his mother and elder brother in the sport at the age of five.
Unique SEA Games routes for sambo athletes Nazri Sutari and Garie Tang
Their disparate sporting journeys in mixed martial arts may not have initially included representing their nation at the SEA Games, but both Garie Tang and Nazri Sutari are now eager to return from the Games with gold medals around their necks in the combat sport of sambo.