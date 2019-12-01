Here's your one-stop guide to the 2019 SEA Games

The Singapore contingent entering the Philippine Arena in Bocaue during the SEA Games Opening Ceremony on 30 November. (PHOTO: Reuters/Eloisa Lopez)

SINGAPORE — Despite concerns over the organisation of the SEA Games, the biennial sporting fiesta has officially opened in the Philippines on Saturday evening (30 November) amid the usual pomp and pageantry.

From now until 11 December, the 11 Southeast Asian nations will compete in a record 529 events in 56 sports, with the Games venues spread out over three major city clusters – Manila, Clark and Subic.

Yahoo News Singapore will aim to provide a comprehensive coverage of the SEA Games throughout this period. To get you ready, here are fun facts, commentaries, previews of Singapore athletes as well as the medal tally of the SEA Games:

MEDAL TALLY

COUNTRY GOLD . SILVER . BRONZE . Philippines 38 20 13 Vietnam 15 20 16 Malaysia 10 2 7 Indonesia 6 11 12 Thailand 6 9 16 Singapore 4 7 11 Cambodia 1 3 13 Brunei 1 3 3 Myanmar 0 5 14 Laos 0 0 2 Timor Leste . 0 0 0

SINGAPORE MEDALLISTS

GOLD (4) – Floorball: Women’s team. Ice skating: Chloe Ing (women’s figure skating). Silat: Men’s seni regu (artistic team). Wushu: Yong Yi Xiang (men’s changquan).

SILVER (7) – Dancesport: Jerome Teo/Rachel Teo (mixed foxtrot). Floorball: Men’s team. Kurash: Joel Tseng (men’s U-73kg). Netball: Women’s team. Silat: Muhammad Iqbal Abdul Rahman (men’s artistic tunggal). Triathlon: Mixed team relay. Water polo: Women’s team.

BRONZE (11) – Badminton: Men’s team, women’s team. Dancesport: Jerome Teo/Rachel Teo (mixed waltz, mixed viennese waltz), Jeremy Sim (men’s breaking), Gary Tsan/Shannen Tan (mixed pasadoble). Lawn bowls: Men’s triples. Shooting: Mohammad Irwan Abdul Rahman (men’s 10m air rifle). Squash: Au Yeong Wai Yhann (women’s singles), Chua Man Chin (men’s singles). Water polo: Men’s team.

SEA GAMES NEWS

Silat men's team earns lone gold on lean day for Singapore

Women's floorball team, figure skater Chloe Ing clinch golds

Yong Yi Xiang wins first gold for Singapore at 2019 SEA Games

Indonesia deal hammer blows to Singapore in water polo, football

Fandi's Young Lions fail to break down Sundram's Laos





FUN FACTS

Soukanh Taypanyavong (right) of Laos competes against Tran Anh Tuan (left) of Vietnam during the men's 55kg vovinam final at the 2013 SEA Games in Naypyidaw, Myanmar. (PHOTO: Soe Than Win/AFP via Getty Images)

Arnis, vovinam, kenpo: Do these obscure sports add a regional flavour to the SEA Games? Or are they pointless distractions that serve only as boosts of the host nations in the medal tally table? It is a debate that has dogged the biennial Games ever since it decided to include non-Olympic sports into its sporting programme since the 1970s.

Singapore's Joscelin Yeo giving the thumbs up after winning the women's 100m butterfly gold at the 2001 SEA Games. She holds the record for the most medals won by a Singaporean athlete at the Games, with 40 golds, 15 silvers and seven bronzes. (PHOTO: Reuters/Zainal Abd Halim)

Over its 60 years of participation, the Republic has seen its share of outstanding athletes. Some dominated their sports, while others were trailblazers in less-popular sports. Here are the top-performing Singapore athletes in their respective sports at the SEA Games.





COMMENTARIES

One hopes the current organisational troubles will ease once the SEA Games proper begins, with enough officials and volunteers present to better solve the logistical problems that will inevitably arise. It is the least they can do to ensure that every athlete has a fair chance to perform at peak condition.

Go ahead, ridicule the SEA Games as a ‘kuching kurap’ event, insignificant and half-baked. Just know that you will miss out on a lot of quirky fun which you will not experience at the bloated Olympics.

