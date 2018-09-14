The Hermés Cafe in New York City is a Silk Scarf Fantasyland
Open for four days only, the exclusive Carré Club space pays tribute to the brand's iconic silk square.
Famed French fashion house Hermès - the brand that gave us the Birkin and is singlehandedly responsible for our obsession with scarves - has launched a temporary pop-up in New York's Meatpacking District. The Carré Club, as it's being called, is a traveling showcase that pays tribute to the iconic silk square, with Instagrammable installations, a café, live artist demonstrations, and a boutique featuring a selection of limited-edition scarves.
Guests can visit the exhibit at 459 West 14th Street from September 13th to 16th, 11am-8pm. Admission is free. For more info, visit hermes.com.
Below, take a peek inside the space.
Open for four days only, the exclusive Carré Club space pays tribute to the brand's iconic silk square.