Hero market traders tackle 'knifeman' during horror triple stabbing in south London

Hero market traders tackled an alleged knifeman during a horror triple stabbing in south London, a witness said.

A man believed to be in his 60s has been arrested after a man was stabbed to death and another was left fighting for his life following the attack in Walworth on Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police rushed to East Street Market, off Walworth Road, at around 10.40am following reports of multiple stabbings.

Three people were found with injuries, and one man died at the scene.

A shop worker said an alleged attacker was challenged by market traders who “put him down” and then waited for police to arrive.

Wasim Hussain, who runs a shop near East Street Market explained: “They just put him down, and they waited for the police.

“It was the general public – they work in the market, most of them.”

A police cordon was in place on East Street, preventing access to several market stalls.

The Met Police said a man, believed to be aged in his 60s, was rapidly arrested at the scene and taken into police custody.

The incident is understood to be mental health-related and police have confirmed it is not being treated as terrorism.

Forensic officers at the scene in East Street, Walworth, south London, following the fatal stabbing (PA Wire)

A father added that he worries for the safety of his children after witnessing the aftermath of the stabbing.

Siraj, 46, who lives locally and did not wish to give his surname, was walking through East Street Market when he saw police cars and ambulances going past.

He followed them and found two injured people lying on the ground in the market.

“It was terrifying,” he said, adding he felt lucky the victims were not him or his children.

He added the area had “always been safe”, but now he was worried.“I feel unsafe to send my kids to school now,” he said.

The force added that enquiries are underway to identify the man who died and inform his family.

Police at the scene in East Street (James Weech/PA Wire)

Two men were taken to hospital for treatment following the attack. The Met Police confirmed one of the men remained in critical condition on Monday morning.

Commander Peter Stevens said: “Tragically, a man lost his life this morning, and officers are working hard to establish exactly what happened and to provide support to his family. My thoughts and sincere sympathies are with them, and with the other people injured.

“Our investigation is at a very early stage. One man was rapidly arrested by officers responding to the incident. At present, although enquiries are ongoing, nobody else is sought.

“The incident is not being treated as terrorism. Enquiries continue, led by dedicated detectives from Specialist Crime.

“I want to thank those people who have already shared their accounts of what they saw with police. I urge anyone with information or footage, or any witnesses yet to speak with police, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information or any witnesses can call 101 or message @MetCC on X quoting reference 2690/10nov. To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers.