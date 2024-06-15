Hershey Bears lose game 1 of Calder Cup Finals

CBC

Canada has levelled sanctions against an icon of the 1972 Summit Series between Canada and the Soviet Union.Vladislav Tretiak — the goaltender for the Soviet Union in the 1972 series against Canada that captivated hockey fans in both countries — is among 11 people sanctioned by the federal government over Russia's ongoing war on Ukraine.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office announced the new sanctions package on Thursday during the G7 summit in Italy. The war in Ukraine is a major topic on the