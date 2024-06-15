Hershey Bears lose game 1 of Calder Cup Finals
EDMONTON — Connor McDavid's dream of hoisting the Stanley Cup this spring is turning into a nightmare.
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Kris Knoblauch engaged Evander Kane in a conversation before the Edmonton Oilers started practice. The chat lasted roughly five minutes, and Kane left the ice just after hearing from his coach.
Brady reflected on his time playing for the New England football time in a speech.
Brooks Koepka found himself near the top of the leaderboard. But he didn't want to talk. Why?
Canada has levelled sanctions against an icon of the 1972 Summit Series between Canada and the Soviet Union.Vladislav Tretiak — the goaltender for the Soviet Union in the 1972 series against Canada that captivated hockey fans in both countries — is among 11 people sanctioned by the federal government over Russia's ongoing war on Ukraine.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office announced the new sanctions package on Thursday during the G7 summit in Italy. The war in Ukraine is a major topic on the
The Kansas City Chiefs' rings, which were unveiled Thursday, list the Miami Dolphins as the AFC's seventh seed instead of the sixth seed.
Eli wants world to know he smoked Caitlin Clark 6-2 in 1-on-1 despite the blocked shot. Also, the WNBA star was helping as family's house was built.
Six Nations of the Grand River is not Oiler country.On June 15, the community is hosting a watch party at the Six Nations Community Hall on Fourth Line, to cheer on Florida Panthers defenceman Brandon Montour. This Saturday night, that's a party that could end with Montour lifting the Stanley Cup."Join us in cheering on our hometown hero!" a post on the elected council's Instagram page reads. Montour and the Panthers were Stanley Cup finalists last year, losing to the Las Vegas Golden Knights in
Caitlin Clark has had it with being the poster girl for everyone’s agenda. Speaking before Thursday’s game, Clark was candid about some who have used perceived slights against the WNBA superstar to push racist and misogynistic tropes, “I think it’s disappointing,” Clark said. “Everybody in our world deserves the same amount of respect. The women …
PGA Tour players think all they need to do in order to get paid is play golf, and that is about to change.
Real Madrid’s plans for the 2024 summer transfer window changed drastically during the season as the team got stronger over the months, and eventually ended up lifting the La Liga and the Champions ...
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag ‘ripped’ into Antony at times last season after the winger disobeyed him.The Dutchman man was often accused of giving Antony preferential treatment, but that...
The tight end celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 Super Bowl victory in style
Clark's boyfriend is on the coaching staff for the NBA's Indiana Pacers, who share an arena with the Fever
The usually mild-mannered Matt Quataro unloaded on the umpires during Thursday’s series finale against the Yankees at The K.
Caitlin Clark, who has already achieved several WNBA rookie milestones in the league, was not selected for the Olympic team that Reeve will coach.
The retired pro (and dad to two sets of identical twins) says he never pushed his kids into the sport, but that one of them is starting to get more serious about it
'S-HERTOGENBOSCH — Canada's Bianca Andreescu continued her comeback from injury with a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3) win over former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka of Japan in quarterfinal action Friday at the Libema Open.
Denmark's Euro 2024 squad refuse a pay rise to ensure their female counterparts earn equal basic pay when they represent their country.
What is Tua Tagovailoa’s market for a new deal, and will the Miami Dolphins pay it?