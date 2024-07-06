Hersheypark hosts firework display

Latest Stories
- Bloomberg
Nvidia Gets Rare Downgrade on Valuation Concerns After Rally
(Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp.’s breakneck rally since the start of last year has finally run out of room to push higher, according to New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu.Most Read from BloombergStocks Up as Path to September Fed Cut Gets Wider: Markets WrapSingapore Couples Are Marrying Earlier to Buy Homes, Leading Some to RegretKamala Harris Is Having a Surprise Resurgence as Biden’s Campaign UnravelsSingapore Is Making Life Tougher for Global TalentBiden Digs In, Declares He Is Staying i
- Hello!
Rod Stewart, 79, rocked by shock divorce news: report
In a surprising turn of events Rod Stewart has received some shocking divorce news. See details.
- Cosmopolitan
Katy Perry Celebrates July 4th in Nothing But a Star-Shaped American Flag swimsuit
Katy Perry celebrated July 4th in nothing but an American Flag bikini—check out the pic.
- People
Daughter in Tears as She Shares Text Her Dad Sent After Witnessing Her Breakup. Now His Message Is Going Viral
"Hey baby girl ... here is some perspective from your old man..." the text read
- People
Salma Hayek Poses as Statue of Liberty in Fourth of July Throwback Magazine Shoot: ‘Latin Heat’
The Golden Globe-winning actress posted a photo of herself from a 1999 'George' magazine shoot
- Elle
Selena Gomez Wears Strapless White Sundress in New Pics With Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez and her boyfriend Benny Blanco shared pictures of the same sunny afternoon together in their respective Instagram Stories.
- People
New Royal Ride! Prince William Spotted Zooming Into Windsor Castle on Electric Scooter in Rare Sighting
In a rare royal sighting, the Prince of Wales was seen riding up Windsor Castle on his new mode of transportation
- People
Taylor Swift Gets a Sweet Kiss from Travis Kelce as He Attends Her Eras Tour Stop in Amsterdam
Kelce and Swift waved and smiled at fans as they walked through the Johan Cruijff Arena together on Friday, July 5
- Hello!
King Charles and Queen Camilla's portrait with Prince William and Prince Edward sparks questions from royal fans
The King and Queen were pictured alongside the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Edinburgh at the Thistle Service in Edinburgh during Royal Week
- Digital Spy
Coronation Street's Claire Sweeney opens up on romance with Dancing On Ice co-star
Coronation Street’s Claire Sweeney has opened up about her romance with her Dancing on Ice co-star Ricky Hatton.
- HuffPost
‘Jackass’ Star Steve-O Reveals He's Getting Breast Implants
"My life is about to get properly crazy," the reality star said in an Instagram post.
- Hello!
Jennifer Lopez is officially in her Hamptons 'mom' era
The singer inadvertently announced her entrance into upstate mom mode while celebrating Independence Day - See More
- People
Jennifer Lopez Hangs with Friends in the Hamptons on Fourth of July, While Ben Affleck Stays in LA
Jennifer Lopez was seen shopping for plants in the Hamptons in New York on July 4 with her manager Benny Medina
- Hello!
Prince William and Princess Kate make major change to their team
The Prince and Princess of Wales have added a new addition to their team, Sir Dave Lewis
- Hello!
Princess Charlotte and Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna twinned - did you spot it?
Kate Middleton's daughter Princess Charlotte wore a Pepa & Co. bridesmaid dress tied with a bow for her auntie Pippa Middleton's wedding in 2017. Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna wore a similar style to a wedding featured on Rebel Wilson's Instagram recently.
- BuzzFeed
17 People Who Made Hilariously Awful Design Mistakes
Why don't people ask for a second opinion on their font choice before making a gigantic sign or advertisement? The world may never know.
- People
Kourtney Kardashian Cringes Looking Back at Her Outfit (Including 'Ugly Bangle') for Her First Emmys
Kourtney relived her 2009 Emmys look while getting ready for the 2024 event
- People
Sharon Stone Celebrates with Son Roan at Fourth of July Pool Party: 'Happy Independence Day!'
The actress and her 24-year-old son shared a joint post on Instagram showing how they spent America's birthday
- Digital Spy
Coronation Street reveals Toyah's second hospital shock
Coronation Street's Toyah Battersby has received upsetting news at the hospital in the show's latest episode.
- People
“General Hospital” Star Kate Mansi Is Engaged to Matt McInnis! See Her Beautiful Diamond Ring
"Apparently today is a holiday, but I think July 3rd was even better," McInnis captioned a post sharing news of the engagement