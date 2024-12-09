Person detained for questioning in UnitedHealthcare CEO killing: Reports

A person of interest was detained for questioning Monday in Pennsylvania in connection with the fatal shoting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on a Manhattan street last week, according to multiple media reports.

The suspect, detained in the central Pennsylvania town of Altoona, drew attention in part because he was found with a gun similar to the weapon used in the shooting Wednesday, The New York Times and NBC News reported, citing anonymous sources.

The breakthrough came in the a sixth day of a massive manhunt that saw police in New York uncovering numerous videos and photos of the suspect from which they developed a precise timeline for his escape.

The man was identified Monday based on a tip after he was spotted in a McDonald’s restaurant by another customer, the Times reported. The suspect had a gun, a silencer and false identification cards similar to those authorities believe the killer used in New York, the Times reported.

NYPD divers spent much of the weekend searching a lake in Central Park for the murder weapon.

Former FBI profiler Mary Ellen O’Toole told USA TODAY on Monday that she was not surprised at the length of time the investigation was taking despite the scores of police and FBI agents working the case.

“We expect these cases to be solved overnight, like they do in a TV show. But this is not TV and these cases take more time than that," O’Toole said.

O'Toole said fake money from a Monopoly game found in the suspect's backpack has her concerned.

"He knew the police would find it," she said. "If he thinks this is a game, he may not understand the egregiousness of what he has done. And he may have other targets."

John Miller, a former NYPD deputy commissioner, told CBS News the killer provided the "most significant clue" at a hostel where he was staying when when he pulled his mask down while chatting with a woman at the front desk.

"They were having a flirtatious moment and he pulls it down and he gives a big smile and that one informal moment between two human beings remains at this moment the most significant clue to date in this whole case," Miller said Saturday.

Suspect was tracked to a bus station

Thompson, 50, was shot Wednesday on a Midtown street outside a hotel where he was set to speak at an investment conference. Surveillance cameras show a shooter firing multiple times from behind Thompson at close range at about 6:45 a.m.

Police, primarily through surveillance cameras around the city, tracked the suspect's movement as he fled on foot before mounting an electric bike and riding into Central Park. He caught a cab around 7 a.m. on the Upper West Side and was seen on video at an uptown bus station about 45 minutes later, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said.

An image of the individual sought in connection to the investigation of the shooting death of Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealth's insurance unit, is seen in an undated still image from surveillance video taken in a taxi in New York, released on December 8, 2024.

Latest photos show suspect in cab

The latest photos of the suspect, released late Saturday, appear to have been taken from a camera in the cab and show him wearing a blue medical mask and a hooded jacket. In one photo, he appears to be looking through the partition from the back seat; in the other photo, he is on the street.

Previously released photos have provided a relatively clear view of his face.

Brian Thompson's roots go back to rural Iowa

To the world, Thompson was the leader of a major corporation and a brilliant executive whose death last week ignited a massive manhunt. But residents of Hamilton County, Iowa, knew Thompson as a friend, neighbor and classmate. Thompson, 50, was raised on a farm between the small town of Jewell and the even tinier town of Stanhope and graduated from the communities' shared South Hamilton High School in 1993.

Taylor Hill says he and Thompson grew close in their middle and high school years, before Thompson left for college at the University of Iowa. They played golf, basketball and baseball together, trading sports cards and making mix tapes of the hits they listened to while growing up.

"He was one of the smartest kids, if not the smartest, and I would say the smartest person I've ever known," Hill said. "He was probably smarter than half our teachers. And the thing with our teachers is they knew it, too." Read more here.

− Kyle Werner, Des Moines Register

