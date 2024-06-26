'He's Making a Bed!': Black Bear Gets Comfortable in Asheville Yard

A woman in Asheville, North Carolina, was not impressed to discover a black bear making itself at home right outside her back door.

Video taken by Lindsay Eager shows the bear digging a hole next to a large oak tree in her yard.

The bear can be seen squeezing into the hole to check out its handy work and resting its head against the ground, before climbing out again to dig some more.

“Oh my God… He’s making a bed!” Eager says in the video. “He just made a damn bed under our tree.”

Posting the video on TikTok, Eager said they have now filled the hole with eight bags of soil, after consulting an arborist who said it would cost around $5,000 to cut the tree down.

“The bear has returned a few times but hasn

