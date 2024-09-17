He's not allowed to be a police officer. Why is he a Wayne County Sheriff's deputy?
Until his current job, Jamonte Horton had been fired or forced to resign from every police department he’s worked for. He failed background checks with the Farmington Hills and Waterford Police Departments. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office turned down his application to work there, and the Detroit Police Department rejected him twice. According to the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards, Horton is not allowed to be a police officer. But he works as a Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy today.