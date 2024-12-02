'He's My Rock': Sir Elton John Praises Husband David Furnish Amid Ongoing Issues With His Sight

Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish pictured in September via Associated Press

Sir Elton John has revealed he was unable to see a performance of the musical he co-wrote due to ongoing issues with his eyesight.

Back in September, the chart-topping singer disclosed that he was dealing with “limited vision” in his right eye as the result of an earlier infection.

More recently, the Grammy winner disclosed: “I, unfortunately, lost my eyesight in my right eye in July, because I had an infection.

“It’s been four months now that I haven’t been able to see. And my left eye is not the greatest.”

He added that there’s “hope and encouragement that it will be OK”, although he shared while making a speech on stage at the gala performance of his new stage adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada that he hadn’t been able to see any of the show for himself.

“I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews because, as you know, I have lost my eyesight,” he explained, as reported by The Independent. “So it’s hard for me to see it. But I love to hear it and boy it sounded good tonight.”

Sir Elton also heaped praise on his husband David Furnish for being his “rock” through his latest health struggles.

Last week, the Candle In The Wind singer spoke of how losing his eyesight had put the brakes on plans to release a new album.

“I’m kind of stuck at the moment,” he said. “I can do [interviews] like this, but going into the studio and recording… I don’t know. Because I can’t see a lyric for a start.”

READ MORE: