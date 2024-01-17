Hey, what’s that structure going up on Wilkinson Boulevard? There’s still work to be done.

A group of developers are almost ready to open the leasing office of Bowery West, a 213-unit luxury project on Wilkinson Boulevard with a cost of $50 million.

Formerly known as the Wilkinson Exchange, construction crews are on the site at 2401 Wilkinson Blvd., close to uptown Charlotte and next to the Launch Factory office building. When it’s complete, Bowery West will offer 46 townhomes and 167-garden style apartments.

Beauxwright, a Charlotte-based real estate investment and development firm, is working with co-developers Catalyst Capital Partners and Mission Properties on the project. Work began after the 7 acre-property was purchased in December 2021 for $6 million, according to Mecklenburg County records.

Eric Speckman, principal of Beauxwright, said the location’s proximity to uptown was one of the reasons developers were attracted to the property.

“It’s easy to get to downtown, it’s easy to get to the airport and it’s easy to get to (highways),” he said. “You can access all parts of the city, just based on the proximity of these major arteries.”

Speckman said developers are seeing trends of people wanting to rent a townhouse until they’re ready to buy a house. “That was really the strategy on this project,” he added.

Construction crews are continuing work on the Bowery West project which will include apartment and townhome options.

The companies are aiming for March to have the first units ready for occupancy, with a goal for the entire project to be complete by July.

Leasing options will be made public in about 30 days if everything stays on schedule. Renters may pay between $1,475 and $3,200 a month, depending on the size of an apartment or townhouse.

Some of the amenities include a courtyard, pool deck and rooftop lounge with indoor and outdoor access.

“You get pretty good views of the (uptown skyline) from Wilkinson at that point,” Speckman said. “We’re excited about it.”

Beauxwright has developed and acquired close to 30 projects since 2013, totaling more than $635 million.

The Bowery West project by uptown Charlotte will have a mix of apartments and townhomes on Wilkinson Boulevard.

