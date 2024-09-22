Hezbollah, Israel exchange heavy fire after deadly Israeli strike

STORY: Israel and Hezbollah exchanged heavy fire into Sunday (September 22).

Smoke rose above Lebanon as Israeli warplanes carried out the most intense bombardment across the country's south in almost a year of conflict, while Hezbollah fired rockets deep into northern Israel.

The Israeli military said it struck around 290 targets on Saturday - and that it would continue to hit more.

In the Lebanese capital of Beirut, residents like Diala expressed frustration and hurt after a week of escalating tensions.

"For sure, we don’t want war, and we are not happy about it. But in the end, we don’t have a decision or an answer for what’s happening. I believe all Lebanese people share the same perspective and the same pain. No words can describe what’s going on or the sequence of the incidents."

Sirens sounded across Israel all night, as multiple rockets and missiles were fired from Lebanon and Iraq.

The Israeli military said most of those were intercepted by the country's aerial defense systems.

The country closed schools, restricted gatherings in many northern areas and told hospitals there to transfer operations to facilities with extra protection from rocket and missile fire.

There were no government directives from Lebanon on Sunday morning.

The conflict has raged since Hezbollah opened a second front against Israel.

That's after Israel went to war with Hamas in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza - triggered by the Oct.7 Hamas-led rampage in Israel.

Israel's subsequent assault on Gaza has killed more than 41,400 Palestinians, according to the local health ministry, and displaced nearly the entire 2.3 million-strong population.

The escalating attacks come less than 48 hours after an Israeli airstrike targeting Hezbollah commanders in a suburb of the Lebanese capital.

The Lebanese health ministry said on Sunday that the death toll from that strike had risen to at least 45.

Friday's strike inflicted another blow on Hezbollah after two days of attacks last week, in which pagers and walkie-talkies used by its members exploded.

The death toll in those attacks, widely believed to have been carried out by Israel, has risen to at least 39 with more than 3,000 injured.

Israel has neither confirmed nor denied involvement.