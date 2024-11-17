Hezbollah spokesman killed in Israeli air strike in central Beirut, says group

Lebanese firefighters put out a fire at the site of an Israeli airstrike on Beirut on Sunday (AFP via Getty Images)

Hezbollah’s chief spokesman has been killed in a rare Israeli airstrike on central Beirut, an official with the militant group has said.

Mohammed Afif, the head of media relations for Hezbollah, was killed in a strike on the Arab socialist Baath party's office in central Beirut, according to a Hezbollah official who was not authorized to brief reporters and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Israel also bombed several buildings in Beirut's southern suburbs, where Hezbollah has long been headquartered, after warning people to evacuate.

Afif had been especially visible after all-out war erupted between Israel and Hezbollah in September and the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike.

Last month, Afif hastily wrapped up a press conference in Beirut ahead of Israeli strikes.

Destruction at the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted Beirut's southern suburbs neighborhood of Haret Hreik on Sunday (AFP via Getty Images)

There was no Israeli evacuation warning before the strike in central Beirut.

The attack - the latest in targeted killings of senior Hezbollah officials - came as Lebanese officials considered a US-led ceasefire proposal.

An Associated Press photographer at the scene saw four bodies and four wounded people, but there was no official word on the toll. People could be seen fleeing. There was no comment from the Israeli military.

"I was asleep and awoke from the sound of the strike, and people screaming, and cars and gunfire," said Suheil Halabi, a witness.

"I was startled, honestly. This is the first time I experience it so close."

Smoke rises between buildings hit in a Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, on Sunday (AP)

The last Israeli strike in central Beirut was on October 10, when 22 people were killed in two locations.

Earlier on Sunday, officials said Israeli strikes had killed at least 12 people in the Gaza Strip, where Israel has been at war with the Palestinian Hamas for over a year.

Hezbollah began firing rockets, missiles and drones into Israel the day after Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack ignited the war in Gaza. Israel launched retaliatory airstrikes in Lebanon and the conflict steadily escalated, erupting into war in September. Israeli forces invaded Lebanon on October 1.

Hezbollah has continued to fire dozens of projectiles into Israel daily and has expanded their range to central Israel.

The aftermath of an Israeli strike on a building that, according to security sources, killed Hezbollah's media relations chief Mohammad Afif in Ras Al-Nabaa, Beirut (REUTERS)

The attacks have killed at least 76 people, including 31 soldiers, and caused some 60,000 people to flee in the north. A rocket barrage on the northern city of Haifa on Saturday damaged a synagogue and wounded two civilians.

More than 3,400 people have been killed in Lebanon, according to the country's Health Ministry, and over 1.2 million driven from their homes. It is not known how many of the dead are Hezbollah fighters.

Lebanon's army, largely on the sidelines, said an Israeli strike on Sunday hit a military centre in southeastern Al-Mari, killing a soldier and wounding three others. There was no immediate Israeli comment.