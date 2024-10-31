Hezbollah strike kills five in Israel as US envoys seek truce

STORY: An Israeli helicopter carrying wounded landed at a hospital in Haifa after Israeli TV reported a Hezbollah rocket attack on the northern town of Metula had killed five people on Thursday (October 31).

The dead included an Israeli farmer and four foreign workers.

Lebanese TV showed plumes of smoke following Israeli strikes in the cities of Tyre and Baalbek.

Beirut said the strikes had killed six health workers in southern Lebanon.

The continued fighting and rising death toll in the conflict between Israeli forces and Hezbollah fighters comes as U.S. envoys Brett McGurk and Amos Hochstein arrived in Israel to press for a truce in Lebanon and in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the envoys that Israel's ability to counter threats to its security from Lebanon - and return displaced people to the north - had to be key elements of any ceasefire.

Lebanon's caretake prime minister, Najib Mikati, said in an interview Wednesday he'd spoken to Hochstein, and that he hoped for a ceasefire in coming hours or days.

Lebanon's health ministry on Thursday said the death toll from Israeli strikes since October 2023 reached 2,865.

Close to a million people have been forced to flee their homes.

Israel ramped up its strikes in response to thousands of rockets launched by Hezbollah into Israel since last year.

Sources previously told Reuters that truce talks were centered on a 60-day pause, and would entail Hezbollah withdrawing its armed presence from a stretch along Lebanon's southern border.