HGTV Hosts Support Co-Star Jonathan Knight at His New Kids on the Block Concert: 'Teenage Dream Come True’

Alison Victoria, Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt cheered for the 'Farmhouse Fixer' host at his other job as a boyband superstar during a concert in Tampa

HGTV Stars NKOTB Jonathan Knight and Alison Victoria

Jonathan Knight could count his fellow HGTV stars among his fans at a recent New Kids on the Block concert.

When the band performed in Tampa on Friday, July 19, as part of their Magic Summer 2024 Tour, several personalities from the network came out to cheer on the Farmhouse Fixer host.

Alison Victoria shared a carousel of photos from the evening on Instagram, starting with a snap of her en route to the show with her Battle on the Beach castmates Sarah Baeumler and Taniya Nayak.

She followed it up with a video of her and Nayak singing along with NKOTB’s 1990 hit “Step by Step,” the title track to their fourth studio album. The Windy City Rehab star also posed with Knight for a pair of pictures backstage.

Related: Jonathan Knight on Teaming Up with Brother Jordan on HGTV Spinoff: 'A Lot of Family Shenanigans' (Exclusive)

In a group shot, the three women were joined by Victoria’s new boyfriend Brandt Andersen, Sarah’s husband, Bryan Baeumler, and Nayak’s husband, Brian O’Donnell.

In her own post, Nayak called the event “a teenage dream come true,” adding, “The best part (besides ALL of it) was spending time with our very own @hgtv fam!”

100 Day Dream Home stars Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt also joined in on the fun.

“About last Knight,” Mika began her Instagram post. “Great time with some HGTV/ NKOTB family❤️❤️🙌🥰 Tampa was showing all the love, and we all had a blast hanging out off camera😂”

An accompanying video shows Mika dancing in the audience, posing with Jonathan’s brother and bandmate, Jordan Knight, and the group chatting with Paula Abdul, one of the tour’s special guests.

Related: Jonathan Knight Reveals Farmhouse Fixer Season 3 'Is Going to Be a Bit Intense' in New Trailer (Exclusive)

Mika's husband captioned his post, “Our voices are gone, our ears are still ringing and our feet hurt but it was so worth it.”

Jonathan also shared a shot of the entire group of HGTV stars on his personal Instagram account, writing, “So happy I got to see some of my HGTV friends this tour. I love the love we all share.”

New Kids— which consists of Jonathan, Jordan, Danny Wood, Donnie Wahlberg and Joey McIntyre — first announced their tour last October.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Their original Magic Summer Tour ran from April to September 1990, and was one of the top 10 grossing tours of that year.

The band, who released Still Kids, their first full studio album in 11 years, in May, recalled the frenzy of NKOTB’s touring schedule in the late '80s and early '90s in a recent interview with PEOPLE.

"In the early incarnation of New Kids, they had us on the road constantly," Jonathan said. "We would go on the road for 360 days a year, and just keep going and going. You wouldn't see your family, you wouldn't see your friends, you wouldn't sleep in your own bed. I don't want it to sound like I'm complaining because we had such a amazing experience and we're really thankful and grateful for that, but it was also a lot to go through, especially when we were young kids like that."



More recently Jonathan and Jordan have been filling their days with the restoration of a historic summer camp in New Hampshire. The brothers and bandmates have been documenting the journey in the new spin-off series, Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.