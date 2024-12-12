HGTV Star Christina Haack Gets Teary Sharing Details of Split From Josh Hall

House-flipping HGTV star Christina Haack tearfully shared details of her split from husband Josh Hall as part of her upcoming series, People reported , citing an early look at the show.

The confession was delivered to an unlikely confidante—Tarek El Moussa, another of Haack’s ex-husbands and her longtime co-star across several real-estate TV programs.

The two, who have become amicable co-parents, had each been set to compete at house-flipping alongside their respective spouses for The Flip Off, which premieres on HGTV in late January. But this plan was disrupted when news broke in July that Haack and Hall were divorcing after two years of marriage.

Haack proceeded to film the new show without him, as a contentious legal battle played out over the couple’s assets.

In the preview clip, El Moussa tentatively asks Haack, who is visibly distressed, “You good?”

“No, Josh and I officially split up,” she responds.

“We had a blow up... middle fingers in my face,” Haack goes on, according to People. “Things with Josh have been bad for a long time.”

In an even more gut-wrenching twist, Haack shares that it was the two children she shares with El Moussa—Taylor, 14, and Brayden, 9—who had to convince her to split from Hall.

“The kids literally asked me to leave,” Haack says. “They told me he’s not nice to me. Why would I stick around?”

“I feel like I’m in a tornado all the time and I just can’t get out of it,” Hack says, before finally bursting into tears.

El Moussa and Haack were married for 7 years until December 2016. / Aaron Rapoport / Getty Images

“Everything since like 2016 has been so hard and so horrible,” she adds. “It’s really taken a really bad toll on me.”

Haack’s seven-year marriage to El Moussa ended in December 2016 after long-running turmoil that culminated in an episode in which he reportedly left their house armed with a gun. El Moussa would later enter rehab after what he claimed was a difficult transition off of testosterone supplements. The two continued to collaborate on their show Flip or Flop for several years after the divorce.

The pair’s emotional conversation about Hall seemed to give them an opportunity for reconciliation about their past.

“I’m really sorry for s--t too,” Haack told El Moussa. “I really am. I just want you to know.”

El Moussa, too, became emotional in his response: “I understand that feeling of being a little bit lost. And I acknowledge that I’m a big part, if not the entire part, of all of this.”