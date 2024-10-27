HGTV Stars Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt Share "Magical" Update with Fans

HGTV fans got an exciting update this week, thanks to Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt. The stars of 100 Day Dream Home took to Instagram to share big news with their followers, and they did so in the form of a magic trick.

Brian dressed up in a top hat and wielded a wand for the video, and the couple shared a fun illusion involving a clock (if you missed it, check out their post!). The big reveal? 100 Day Dream Home is coming back for season 6! Brian confirmed the news in his caption: We have a little trick up our sleeves! 🪄🎩💯 #HGTV #100DayDreamHome #SeasonSix #Abracadabra"

Mika reports, "We're coming back for another magical season of 100 Day Dream Home!" Fans left excited messages in the comments, saying, "YES!!! SO excited for season six!!!" and "YES... absolutely love you guys ❤️❤️"

But other fans were left a bit confused, and left messages like, "Wait! What happened to the rest of season 5?" And they're right—Brian and Mika took a break from 100 Day Dream Home to air their competition series, 100 Day Hotel Challenge. But now that they've wrapped up that series, they're back to their original project.

In fact, Brian cleared up that confusion with an earlier Instagram post. He wrote, "The rest of Season 5 will be worth the wait…I promise! 💯 6 more great builds and even greater families coming your way. 🙌 Stay Tuned. 👀"

The specific return date has not been announced, but we're thrilled to hear we'll be seeing more of the Kleinschmidts on HGTV soon!

