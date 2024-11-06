HGTV's Jasmine Roth Shares Video of the Moment Her Daughter, 4, Learned Her Baby Sister's Name — and She's Not Happy

The 'Hidden Potential' host shares daughters Hazel Lynn and Darla Rose with husband Brett Roth

Jasmine Roth/Instagram Jasmine Roth and her daughter Hazel.

Jasmine Roth's daughter isn't a big fan of her baby sister's name.

Last month, the HGTV star, 40, shared a hilarious video of her and her husband Brett Roth revealing the name of their newborn daughter to their 4-year-old Hazel. In the Instagram post, Hazel entered the family's hospital room excited to meet her new baby sister.

“I wanna see my sis! I call her sis," Hazel exclaimed. "I wanna know her name!"

“So we’re going to tell you the name, and then you get to tell the rest of the family once you remember it,” Roth said. “You ready?”

“Her name is Darla Rose Roth,” Jasmine told her older daughter. Hazel silently stares at her mom for a moment before repeating the name out loud.

The proud mom of two then asked, "What do you think?"

"Well, I’ll be calling her Melody,” Hazel shared, prompting Jasmine to burst into laughter.

In the caption, Jasmine explained how the couple landed on the name "Darla," writing, "There isn’t a big story around it."

"We never tell anyone the name ahead of time because if we can settle on a name, we don’t want to take the chance of anyone ruining it for us," she wrote. "Neither of us have ever known a 'Darla' so that was a good start!"

"Let’s be honest, naming people is TOUGH!" Jasmine jokingly added.

In a personal essay shared with PEOPLE in September, Jasmine shared, "Darla Rose Roth was born weighing 4 lbs. 8 oz. and she immediately filled a corner of my heart that I didn’t know was empty."

