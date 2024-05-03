HGV lorry lodged underneath bridge following crash

Police say the road will be blocked for some time whilst the vehicle is recovered [Wiltshire Police]

A large HGV vehicle has become lodged underneath a low bridge leaving the road blocked.

Wiltshire Police's Road Policing Unit (RPU) are currently attending the incident at the Hampton Park Roundabout on the A30 London road, near to Laverstock.

Officers say the road will be blocked for some time and drivers are being advised to seek other routes.

The driver of the HGV walked away unharmed, but with a fine for careless driving.

In a post published to X, formerly Twitter, Wiltshire Police said: "Drivers are advised that a road closure is in place on the A30 London Road near Laverstock (north east of Salisbury) due to a lorry having become stuck beneath a bridge at the Hampton Park Roundabout.

"Please seek alternative routes where possible and expect significant delays."

