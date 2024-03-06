Hi Barbie! Dame Helen Mirren gets doll treatment complete with mini Oscar

Dame Helen Mirren has been recreated in Barbie form, complete with her Oscar. The one-of-a-kind doll shows the actress, who narrates the recent Barbie film, in the outfit she wore on the red carpet at the Cannes film festival last year – a cornflower blue gown by Del Core and matching blue hair. She can be seen carrying a blue fan and a miniature Oscars statue, in recognition of the Academy Award she won for The Queen in 2007.