A Hialeah Publix sold a Sunday Florida Lottery game winning ticket worth $53,000

Sunday, for the second straight day, a jackpot winning Fantasy 5 ticket was sold at a Publix in North Miami-Dade.

A midday draw Quick Pick ticket sold at the Hialeah Publix at 155 E. Second Ave. had the numbers, 11, 14, 21, 32 and 34. That’s worth $53,789, according to the Florida Lottery.

Saturday, a Fantasy 5 winner was sold at a Publix in Miami Gardens.

The ticket can be redeemed at any Florida Lottery district office, the nearest of which is 14621 Oak Ln. in Miami Lakes and is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The office can be called at 305-364-3080 and emailed at MIARC@flalottery.com.

