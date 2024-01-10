Hibernating bats delay new Devon police station

Bats are protected under UK law

Plans for a new police station in a Devon town have been delayed by hibernating bats, a council has confirmed.

The proposed Exmouth station, to include a public inquiry desk, was given £5m funding in June 2023.

But Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez, said a survey delay was "driving her batty".

East Devon District Council confirmed bats had held up surveys and planning application processing.

A spokesperson added: "As the proposal involves demolishing the existing police station, further wildlife surveys are required to confirm if there are any legally protected species in the building that would be affected.

"On-site surveys cannot currently take place, as this may disturb hibernating bats, with surveys usually done from around April onwards.

"Until the impact of this demolition is understood, and suggestions to reduce any impacts are provided, the council is not allowed to grant planning permission."

It said the council had offered "pre-application advice" for a fee, so other elements such as design and impacts on highways and surrounding buildings, need not be impacted by the delay.

Ms Hernandez previously said the station site would be redeveloped and a modern facility built for officers and staff.

This week on social media she said: "Bats stall my office's planning application for the new Exmouth Police Station.

"I have to wait until roosting season May-Sept to carry out a survey before East Devon District Council will even register the planning application. It's driving me batty! Can't blame the bats though."

The closure of the station to the public in 2015 was criticised but it has remained an operational base.

The new station is due to be be financed by the sale of part of the existing site in North Street.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.