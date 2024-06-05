Hickman Mills C-1 School District will offer Real World Learning Center as it looks to regain accreditation
The Hickman Mills C-1 School District will offer a Real World Learning Center as it looks to regain its accreditation
The Hickman Mills C-1 School District will offer a Real World Learning Center as it looks to regain its accreditation
Walking through the School of Business and Hospitality at Algonquin College, Tara Ettinger points out labs equipped with state of the art barber chairs, manicure and pedicure stations, and a fully operational salon that's open to the public at discounted rates. After 20 years of teaching in the college's hairstyling and esthetician programs, Ettinger said she's proud watching her students prepare for a future in "a trade that makes a difference in people's lives." But the college's decision to s
Last year, Sihame Denguir enrolled her teenage son and daughter in France's largest Muslim private school, in the northern city of Lille some 200 kilometres (125 miles) from their middle-class suburban Parisian home. Denguir, 41, now pays fees at the partially state-subsidised Averroes school and rents a flat in Lille for her children and their grandmother, who moved to care for them. But Averroes' academic record, among the best in France, was a powerful draw.
Warning: This story contains distressing details:A former University of Waterloo, Ont., student has pleaded guilty to four charges in connection with the stabbing of an instructor and two students during a gender-studies class in June 2023. Geovanny Villalba-Aleman appeared in a Kitchener court on Monday morning.He pleaded guilty to: Two charges of aggravated assault.One charge of assault causing bodily harm.One charge of assault with a weapon.Two students and an instructor were stabbed in Hagey
Christopher Cagle, a 64-year-old science teacher at Monarch High School in Coconut Creek, is accused of yanking a child into his classroom and slamming his head against a table twice.
NEW YORK (AP) — Columbia University has agreed to take additional steps to make its students feel secure on campus under a settlement reached Tuesday with a Jewish student who had sought a court order requiring the Ivy League school provide safe access to the campus amid protests over the Israel-Hamas war.
A new Yellowknife-based private college that's promising "transformational learning" for northerners has run into some roadblocks to accreditation, and critics say it's not clear what kind of programming it's offering or to whom.The N.W.T. government formally rejected the College of Northern Canada's application to offer diplomas in global tourism management and global logistics, according to Chehrazade Aboukinane, the college's president. The college is still operating and offering non-accredit
Two UT professors sue the U.S. Department of Education for overstepping its authority with new abortion, LGBTQ+ rules
Columbia University reached a settlement with a Jewish student who sued in late April, claiming the Ivy League university failed to provide a safe environment.
Columbia University will provide safety escorts and take other steps to protect its students, to settle a lawsuit claiming its campus had become unsafe during recent pro-Palestinian protests. Columbia's chief operating officer will get authority to order alternative means to enter and leave the campus, and students unable to finish exams or key assignments because of protests can seek accommodations. Protests sprouted on college campuses around the world this spring, with many students establishing camps and demanding that schools divest from Israel over its treatment of Palestinians during the war against Hamas.
TORONTO — Spring convocation season got underway at the University of Toronto on Monday, with fresh graduates crossing the stage to receive their diplomas while a pro-Palestinian encampment remained on campus not far from where the ceremony was taking place. A few signs of students' opinions on the Israel-Hamas war cropped up during a ceremony that proceeded smoothly, as some new grads held up Palestinian flags or wore scarves bearing the word "Palestine" as they crossed the stage. More than 30
Successes that came when presidents protected student protesters from outside meddling are worth remembering when students return to campus.
FREDERICTON — New Brunswick's auditor general has uncovered evidence of school bus drivers failing to meet licensing, training and criminal record check requirements, saying these lapses are putting students at risk.
Much of the focus at UCLA has been on protesting students and those involved at the pro-Palestinian encampment. But they represent only a fraction of some 41,000 students, the majority of whom have navigated the campus these last few weeks primarily as observers.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The University of the Arts, an institution with roots more than a century and a half old in Philadelphia, has abruptly announced it will close in a week, citing declining enrollment and revenues as well as increasing expenses.
About 500 alumni gathered over two days to raise money for Palestinian causes and stand in support of student protesters.
Last month, Minnesota became the latest state to implement restrictions on banning books from public libraries, including those in K-12 public schools and colleges.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools resigned Tuesday, with Wisconsin's largest school district in jeopardy of losing millions of dollars in state funding after not submitting required financial reports to the state.
After weeks of protesting, the leaders of a pro-Palestinian encampment say their first meeting with the president of the University of Windsor has been "optimistic" so far. Jana Jandal Alrifai, co-organizer of the encampment, told CBC News Monday during a break from the meeting that the group is hopeful that they will have "productive negotiations to get a resolution." She added that it seems there is a "collective understanding" and a verbal agreement of intent. Jandal Alrifai didn't share any
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Pro-Palestinian graffiti spray-painted on the exterior of a Michigan law firm is being investigated as a hate crime, police in suburban Detroit said Monday.
Kendall's sexy look just garnered some hilarious feedback from her older sister