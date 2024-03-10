Advertisement

Hidalgo helps No. 14 Notre Dame edge No. 10 NC State for ACC Tournament title

Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo (3) celebrates after making a 3-point basket against NC State during the first half of an NCAA basketball game for the Women's Atlantic Coast Conference championship in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
NC State's Aziaha James, center, shoots between Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo (3) and Anna DeWolfe (13) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game for the Women's Atlantic Coast Conference championship in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey, right, talks with Hannah Hidalgo, left, during the first half against NC State in an NCAA basketball game for the Women's Atlantic Coast Conference championship in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
NC State's Aziaha James (10) chases a lose ball as Notre Dame's Anna DeWolfe (13) and Notre Dame's Maddy Westbeld (21) pursue during the first half of an NCAA basketball game for the Women's Atlantic Coast Conference championship in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
NC State's River Baldwin (1) shoots giants Notre Dame's Maddy Westbeld (21) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game for the Women's Atlantic Coast Conference championship in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Notre Dame's Natalija Marshall (15) is worked on after being injured against NC State during the first half of an NCAA basketball game for the Women's Atlantic Coast Conference championship in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
NC State's Mimi Collins, right, and Notre Dame's Natalija Marshall, left, battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA basketball game for the Women's Atlantic Coast Conference championship in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, March 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
AARON BEARD
·1 min read

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Star freshman Hannah Hildalgo had 22 points — including a pair of baskets for the lead down the stretch — as No. 14 Notre Dame held off No. 10 North Carolina State 55-51 in Sunday's championship game at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

It marked the Irish's first title in five years.

Hildalgo finished with six rebounds and six assists for the fourth-seeded Fighting Irish (26-6), while Maddy Westbeld added 16 points and seven boards.

Notre Dame won the ACC Tournament in its first four seasons in the league from 2014-17, lost in the final in 2018, then returned to claim a fifth title in 2019 under Muffet McGraw. But the Irish hadn't been back since amid the transition to Niele Ivey, a former Notre Dame player who led the program to the 2001 NCAA title and was a McGraw assistant.

Ivey, now 46, took over amid the COVID-19 pandemic as a first-time head coach. Now, she has her first title.

And this one came in front of a home-state crowd for N.C. State filled with plenty of red about 80 miles east of the second-seeded Wolfpack's campus home.

River Baldwin had 14 points and seven rebounds to lead N.C. State (27-6), while Aziaha James had 12 points on just 5-for-16 shooting.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball