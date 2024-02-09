Hidden Acres Mennonite Camp expands programming for students thanks to federal grant

Hidden Acres Mennonite Camp and Retreat Centre, located between New Hamburg and Stratford, received support through the Government of Canada's Community Services Recovery Fund in 2023 to expand their outdoor education programs to include winter activities for local schools.

The Community Services Recovery Fund is a one-time investment to help community service organizations, including charities, non-profits, and Indigenous governing bodies, adapt, modernize and build internal organizational capacity.

On Jan. 25, Hidden Acres invited John Nater, Perth-Wellington MP, to the camp to recognize the funding and the impact it is having on students and staff at Hidden Acres.

The event coincided with the first day of winter outdoor education programming with students from Rockway Mennonite Collegiate, who were there to enjoy the first-ever winter outdoor education programming provided in part because of the federal grant funding.

Chris Pot, Hidden Acres Mennonite Camp and Retreat Centre Executive Director, spoke to students and staff about how the $44,000 grant helped them achieve their goals of offering year-round programming for students.

“There's lots happening here throughout the year. Our programs and our facilities lead to most days being filled with lots of laughter, direction and activity. However, when the weather turns colder, our spaces become quieter.

“Expanding our popular spring and fall outdoor-ed programs to include winter activities has allowed us to explore opportunities for students and teachers to enjoy safe fun and educational programming throughout the year, not just in the spring and fall.”

The federal funding helped Hidden Acres purchase new, much needed equipment, such as snowshoes, broom balls, winter outdoor skill development gear, and a storage shed.

Pot said about the funding, “It's also given our staff the resources they needed to develop all of these programs.”

John Nater spoke to staff and students about his take on the grant and how it’s being used at Hidden Acres to expand programming and offer kids more opportunities through the winter months.

“The one word I wish was included in that fund was the word perseverance. I think that's the word that represents what was really hard on so many organizations like Hidden Acres over these last few years. They will persevere. They're persevering through difficulties, the challenges and through problems to be out here continuing to offer outdoor winter activities for students.”

Pot says this funding will allow them to grow while staying true to their mission of providing a welcoming, peaceful gathering place where diverse groups experience life-giving connections with God, one another and nature.

Amanda Modaragamage, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Stratford Times