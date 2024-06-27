Hidden dangers at Maine beaches
Recent storms have uncovered some new concerns at Maine beaches and washed away some of the sand.
Severe thunderstorms sweeping into southern Ontario on Wednesday afternoon prompted a tornado warning.
Cutting greenhouse gas emissions isn't enough. We have to start sucking CO2 from the atmosphere and companies like Equatic are leading the charge.
Scientists fear Washington’s Mount Rainier could trigger a swift debris flow caused by melting snow and ice. An event could endanger nearby populated areas.
B.C. has already seen more than its monthly average rainfall this month, and now up to 30 mm of more rain is on deck for some to end off June
It’s too early to know much, but experts say it’s worth watching.
Repair work on the five additional "hot spots" of the feeder main that ruptured is now complete, but the full restoration of Calgary's water supply is still days away. Mayor Jyoti Gondek shared the news during her Tuesday afternoon update on the developments of the Bearspaw south feeder main, saying the underground repair work on the pipe has now been completed and the city is hopefully on track to have water service restored before the Calgary Stampede. "That date is still a good guideline," sa
B.C. has already seen more than its monthly average rainfall this month, with up to 30mm of more rain on deck for some to end off June. Widespread showers under a stalled low Thursday along with the threat for isolated thunderstorms. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
Parts of Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba will be getting a hefty dose of rain and severe weather ahead of the Canada Day long weekend.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Tuesday that he would protect an additional 14,000 square kilometres of the Great Bear Sea and “deliver hundreds of millions of dollars” to further support Indigenous-led conservation projects in the area.
A breakdown of the Canada Day long weekend forecast. Details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A house that was teetering on the edge of an eroding riverbank near a Minnesota dam collapsed into the river in the latest jarring example of extreme weather gripping the upper Midwest.
WASHINGTON (AP) — As he campaigned for the presidency, Joe Biden promised to spend billions of dollars to “save the world” from climate change. One of the largest players in the solar industry was ready.
A man attempting to warn children on a New Jersey beach about an incoming thunderstorm was struck by lightning and killed.
A well-behaved harbor seal hopped up on a scale to get weighed at a zoo in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, footage posted on Tuesday, June 25, shows.Footage posted to X by the Milwaukee County Zoo shows a harbor seal named Ringo waddling onto the scale before jumping into a pool.“Harbor seals can weigh up to 375 pounds, and Ringo weighed in at 283 pounds,” said the Milwaukee County Zoo. Credit: Milwaukee County Zoo via Storyful
Record floods that killed over 170 people and displaced half a million in southern Brazil are a warning sign of more disasters to come throughout the Americas because of climate change, an official at the United Nations' refugee agency said on Tuesday. Roughly 389,000 people in the state of Rio Grande do Sul remain displaced from their homes because of the intense rain and flooding, which local officials say was the worst disaster in the region's history. Scientists say climate change made the flooding twice as likely to happen.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A family that watched their home collapse into a flooded river near an at risk Minnesota dam is vowing to reopen their nearby store to sell its homemade pie and burgers as soon as its safe to do so.
Experts have confirmed a tornado touched down in Deep River, Ont., on the weekend, uprooting trees, causing minor structural damage and even flipping a boat as it blew through town."This was kind of a minor tornado, but still a tornado," said David Sills, executive director of Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project. The project's storm survey team was dispatched to the community 150 kilometres northwest of downtown Ottawa to confirm reports circulating on social media.Sills said the tor
The announcement comes after a major biodiversity restoration bill in the European Union was shelved amid protests by farmers all over the continent.
CALGARY — Calgary’s mayor says if everything goes to plan, the city’s water-conservation crisis could be over by Canada Day.
Fire crews are searching for someone missing after they went into the American River in Sacramento County.