Hidden Gem Operating Theatre Site

Jared Kushner Hints at What’s in Store for Ivanka and Him if Trump Wins
Jared Kushner has dished on his family’s plans should Donald Trump be elected to a second term in the White House. In a rare interview with The New York Times, the former president’s son-in-law said he and Ivanka Trump’s departure from political life will remain in place even if Trump wins next week. “We’re rooting for him—obviously, we’re proud of him,” Kushner said. “But, you know, either way, our life will just continue to move forward.”
- HuffPost
Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump After Most Awkward Public Melania Moment Yet
The late night host spotted a "positively smoldering" moment for the former first couple.
- HuffPost
People Think Donald Trump's Comment About Michelle Obama Sounded A Lot Like A Threat
Critics asked, "Is that a threat?"
- The Canadian Press
Americans in Puerto Rico can't vote for US president. Their anger at Trump is shaping the race
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A comic calling Puerto Rico garbage before a packed Donald Trump rally in New York was the latest humiliation for an island territory that has long suffered from mistreatment, residents said Monday in expressions of fury that could affect the presidential election.
- HuffPost
Jimmy Kimmel Turns Serious With Special Message Just For Trump Voters
The late night host made the case against Trump using the former president's own words.
- The Independent
Vulgar billboard that showed Kamala Harris in a sexual position removed from Ohio highway
‘We’re ashamed of it,’ a representative for the advertising company said
- HuffPost
Robin Wright Explains Why She Never Hung Out With Tom Hanks On ‘Forrest Gump’ Set
It seems Jenny and Forrest were not like peas and carrots off-camera.
- People
Coco Austin Twins with Daughter Chanel, 8, in Matching Bikinis in the Bahamas: 'We Create Our Own Energy'
The TV personality shared snaps from her family vacation on Instagram on Monday, Oct. 28
- HuffPost
Robert Reich Fears Donald Trump Will Pull This 'Dirty' Trick On Election Night
"But it doesn't work if you know it's coming," explained the Bill Clinton-era labor secretary.
- Entertainment Weekly
“Jeopardy” host Ken Jennings apologizes to female contestant for sexist clue: 'A little problematic'
Awkward for $1,000, please.
- Variety
Teri Garr, Star of ‘Young Frankenstein’ and ‘Tootsie,’ Dies at 79
Teri Garr, the comic actress and singer who brought her buoyant personality to “Young Frankenstein” and was Oscar-nominated for “Tootsie,” died on Tuesday in Los Angeles after a long battle with multiple sclerosis. She was 79. An influential performer to comedians including Tina Fey, Garr was a familiar face in dozens of TV shows and …
- HuffPost
CNN Data Reporter Pinpoints Historical Polling Detail That May Doom Donald Trump
It "would be historically unprecedented," said Harry Enten.
- Good Housekeeping
Prince William Will Snub Royal Family Christmas if His Stepbrother Tom Is There
Prince William is planning to skip Christmas with the royal family if his stepbrother Tom Parker-Bowles is invited.
- People
Woman Considering Annulment One Week After Wedding Due to Husband's Behavior: 'I'm Being Told to Get Over It'
In a Reddit post, the woman recounted a series of events during her wedding weekend that have left her questioning her relationship with her new spouse
- The Daily Beast
‘Fox & Friends’ Immediately Walks Back Its Own Trump MSG Racism Claim
Well, that was fast. Mere seconds after Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy acknowledged “offensive comments about Latinos and Puerto Ricans and African Americans” were made at Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally, his colleague Brian Kilmeade attacked journalists for reporting on those comments. The Sunday rally’s first speaker was comedian and podcaster Tony Hinchcliffe, who made a series of vulgar jokes about groups the former president’s campaign is actively trying to woo in the days bef
- HuffPost
Michael Cohen Predicts Exact MAGA ‘Frenzy’ Stunt Trump Will Pull On Election Night
But the former longtime Trump attorney argued it wasn’t actually a cause for concern.
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Reveal Connor McDavid Injury Update
The Oilers' captain exited Monday's game with a lower-body injury.
- United Press International
How Ukraine can stop North Korean soldiers without firing a single shot
As a North Korean escapee and former soldier, I never imagined my countrymen would find themselves fighting a war that has nothing to do with their homeland.
- Variety
Anna Kendrick Says ‘F— You’ to Director Who Dissed Her in Front of 100 Extras in Order to ‘Embarrass Me and Gain Dominance’: ‘It Was Very Icky’
Anna Kendrick was asked during an interview on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast to name the worst note she ever got from a director while filming, and she answered by calling out one filmmaker for strategically embarrassing her on set in front of dozens of extras. The director mocked Kendrick’s improv skills, only for said …
- People
Brian Austin Green Recalls Getting to a Point in Marriage to Megan Fox That 'Everything Annoyed Her'
The actor announced his split from Fox in May 2020 after 10 years of marriage and 16 years together