The hidden meaning behind Selena Gomez’s giant diamond engagement ring from Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are officially engaged.

Yesterday (December 11), the 36-year-old music producer proposed to the 32-year-old Rare Beauty founder with a Taco Bell picnic and a special engagement ring.

For his now-fiancé, Blanco picked a marquise diamond ring set on a gold band encrusted with small diamonds. The decision to get a marquise-shaped rock is likely a nod to Gomez’s 2015 hit “Good For You” in which she boasts about being “on her marquise diamonds.”

The lyrics read: “I’m on my marquise diamonds. I’m a marquise diamond. Could even make that Tiffany jealous.”

The former Disney Channel star shared a series of sweet images from Blanco’s proposal on Instagram, writing: “Forever begins now.”

A close-up shot of the ring on her finger is featured before a picture of her sitting on a picnic blanket next to Taco Bell containers. The picnic setting looks to be inside with faux grass and greenery lining the back.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been dating for a little over a year (Getty Images)

Blanco and Gomez went public with their relationship in December 2023. The “Who Says” vocalist simultaneously soft-launched her new boyfriend with a fuzzy Instagram Story of them together and liked a PopFactions post that read: “#SelenaGomez is rumored to be dating music producer #BennyBlanco.”

After that, the happy couple attended a Los Angeles Lakers game, cozying up courtside.

In April, the musician opened up about his romantic connection with the Emilia Pérez lead during an interview with WSJ magazine.

Gomez and Blanco sat courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game (EPA)

Speaking to the outlet, Blanco joked he was “the last one to know” he was in love with Gomez.

“It’s crazy how your partner could just be sitting there the whole time, right in front of your eyes, and you don’t even notice, and then you have that Clueless moment where you’re like, ‘Wait, I’m in love,’” he said.

Gomez then gushed about her partner in her September Vanity Fair cover story. She emphasized their continued devotion to preserving their love and making each other feel safe.

“We always make sure we’re protecting what we have, but there’s no rules,” she explained. “I want him to always be himself. I always want to be myself.

“I’ve never been loved this way,” Gomez continued. “He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life. He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything.”

While both have expressed their interest in raising kids one day, the “Wolves” singer said she’s unable to carry her own children because of medical complications.

She told Vanity Fair: “I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.”

That said, Gomez is open to exploring other options including surrogacy and adoption.